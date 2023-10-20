Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: No Longer The King Of EVs

Oct. 20, 2023 2:23 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. shares dropped after Q3 earnings call, with concerns about Elon Musk's off-topic remarks and shrinking operating margins.
  • Despite the pullback, Tesla shares have outperformed the Nasdaq and S&P 500 YTD.
  • Tesla's Q3 2023 numbers were not bad, but the company faces challenges with competition, falling market share, and oversupply in the EV market.

Blue Tesla Model 3

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares got slammed after the market digested the company's Q3 2023 earnings call on October 18th, 2023. TSLA shares were doing okay in the aftermarket until CEO Elon Musk started talking

Investor Trip is an investment research company founded in 2006 by Tarik Pierce. Tarik Pierce studied Economics at Dartmouth College and focuses on high CAGR stocks and cryptocurrencies. Our investment strategy is to identify sectors with massive growth potential then pick the biggest & best companies that will become future winners. Follow us to receive notifications whenever a new article is published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (29)

and yet I bought even more $TSLA on today's continued dip
The base Cybertruck going from $30K when the reservation book opened to $50K for the base version just to sell it at a loss 😡.

How long does Tesla sell these CTs at a loss until they decide to build it differently?
@RayJon "until they decide to build it differently?"
Or just abandon it, would make more sense.
"During the call, Elon Musk referred to full self-drive ("FSD") as the "Future of AI..."

Right. Mean time none of the big tech retailers (Google, Amazon, Apple, etc.) can produce an intelligent search engine to dramatically increase their retail sales efficiencies. That should be an easy hurdle for the supposed abilities of AI, but where is it?

If you can't write an AI search engine program that reads a customer description and that then takes you directly to that product by type, material, dimensions and size - what possible competence can you expect from the infinitely greater challenges of the uncountable greater variables facing FSD. Besides some chatty and often incorrect large language software - where's the evidence that AI is the future of anything useful any time soon.
Who is the king then
@Cdoctator Future king is the same at the existing king by sales numbers. Toyota Motors. Don't laugh.
@Investor Trip OK, I give up. Who is the new king of EV?
King of margin, king of drive train, king of charging, king of self driving... The macro conditions that hurt his business crush the new comers as well as the big three. So how does this qualify as "no longer king"?
Still the king but the question is who cares? Is the king of EV worth a trillion? Not to me
two thoughts; prove me wrong

1. CyberTruck (odd name) will be a play-thing for the arrogant rich

2. CyberTruck will be a hazard in sunny areas due to high reflectivity with all that shiny stainless steel early mornings and afternoons with the low sun angles; heck maybe all day when sunny.

Diggin their own graves
@eeeW I'm an old truck guy, I like the F-150 EV and the RIVN but the cyber truck is too odd looking for me. I'd like to know what Elon was smoking when he came up with that. Looked at the F-150 last year and they wanted $6K over MSRP, now its about $14K less than that.
@eeeW I'd short it if I were you.
"If Tesla HOLDs Bitcoin through the next upcoming bull run then that alone could add up to $6.4 billion in digital assets to the company's balance sheet."
Oh boy, you're pinning your hopes on Bitcoin now...
Tesla will be the king for years to come. Zero doubt there. The big 3 are now 3-4 years behind - profit and production. Henry Fisker has only produced bankrupt companies...zero cars on the road in 8 years at Fisker! Rivian and Polestar are the only new real competitors but also years away from scaling up and profit. Mercedes, VW and Hyundai will scale up well, but not to the level of Tesla.

...and by the time they all do scale up, it will all move to FSD which they will have to license from Tesla, Waymo or Cruise.

A new study from S&P Global Mobility revealed that EV in a seemingly bizarre yet tragic twist, a new study says that EV owners are a fickle bunch. After purchasing an electric vehicle, half of EV owners go back to ICE vehicles as either a replacement car or a second vehicle for their household – all with the exception of Tesla owners, who are (no surprise) notorious for their fierce brand loyalty.
@Be kind, Be wise, Be wealthy - Big 3 are increasingly irrrelevant, anyway. And Fisker does have cars on the road.
The author brought up Tesla's loss of market share from 64% in the 1st to 50% in the 3rd quarter.

Let's reframe that for some perspective. Tesla sold as many EVs in the US as everyone else combined.

Tesla's YoY sales increase for the third quarter was 19.1% or 25597 EVs. Their 3rd quarter INCREASE was more than the total EV sales of any other manufacturer. Let that sink in.

electrek.co/...
"Elon Musk acted out of his character and seemed overly concerned"
Yeah, he can't lie forever, can he?
We don’t listen to u hold or buy.musk told people that q3 4 will be bad and things won’t improve until next year and you have many buying opportunities.
Perfect window, for all in to TESLA !
The most sophisticated car producer.
No longer the king, eh? Then, who is? They will make millions off of charging station contracts....Longz TSLA! :-)
Great article. I think the charging stations will become very profitable eventually and even if they only sell 40 or 45% of the cybertrucks that have a deposit, this should blow past 300. There are some large institutions buying and holding.
@ZenLife "if they only sell 40 or 45% of the cybertrucks that have a deposit"
CT is dead, you just don't know it yet.
Just like the Semi, the robotaxi, the dancing robot and all the fantasies that supported this get rich quick scheme.
The author wrote: „Now, the company lost one of the best executives (Zachary Kirkhorn)…“

Really? An inexperienced CFO with very aggressive accounting methods (we see the results of this now with a new CFO in charge…).

Tesla remains a bubbly house od cards with a downside potential of 80-90% to fair value over the coming years.
@Tales From The Future "An inexperienced CFO with very aggressive accounting methods"
Don't forget about the very incompetent CEO, too
