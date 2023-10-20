Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.83K Followers

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Manning - Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Rolfs - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ghansham Panjabi - Robert W. Baird

Joan Lim - BNP Paribas

David Green - Boldhaven

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Sensient Technologies Corporation 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today’s event is being recorded.

And at this time, I would now like to turn the floor over to Steve Rolfs. Sir, please go ahead.

Stephen Rolfs

Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to Sensient's earnings call for the third quarter of 2023. I'm Steve Rolfs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. I'm joined today by Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Earlier today, we released our 2023 third quarter financial results. A copy of the release and our investor presentation is available on our website at sensient.com. During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures which remove the impact of currency movements and other items as noted in the company’s filing. We believe the removal of these items provides investors with additional information to evaluate the Company's performance and improves the comparability of results between reporting periods. This also reflects how management reviews and evaluates the Company's operations and performance.

Non-GAAP financial results should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is available in our press release. We encourage investors to review these reconciliations in connection with the comments we make today.

I would also like

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SXT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SXT

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.