Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OGE: Looks A Bit Expensive, But May Be Good As A Safe Haven Play

Oct. 20, 2023 2:57 PM ETOGE Energy Corp. (OGE)1 Comment
Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • OGE Energy Corp. is a regulated electric utility serving Oklahoma with a high dividend yield of 4.91%.
  • The company has shown resilience in its revenue and operating income growth despite economic events like the pandemic and declining real consumer income.
  • OGE Energy's customer base is likely financially stable due to the state's reliance on agriculture and energy industries, making it a potential safe haven investment.
  • The company is positioned to deliver a total average annual return of more than 9%, which is reasonable for a safe haven.
  • The stock may be expensive today relative to its peers.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Corn Field & Power Line

shaunl

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is a regulated electric utility that serves much of the state of Oklahoma:

This is an area of the country that may be overlooked by many participants in the market, as Oklahoma is not

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.35K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

l
lappygums
Today, 3:01 PM
Comments (2.02K)
Way overpriced...looking for it to drop below the 30 mark again. I'll take some at 28.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OGE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OGE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OGE
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.