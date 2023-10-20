JHVEPhoto

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) reported a promising revenue increase in Q2 2023, signaling a positive year-on-year growth. However, alongside these gains, the company faced a decline in operating income. This downturn was influenced by reduced adjusted operating income, restructuring costs, and acquisition expenses. Notably, the company missed out on a significant pre-tax profit recorded in the previous year due to the sale of PayFlex Holdings. The company is scheduled to announce its Q3 2023 earnings on November 1, 2023. This article provides a technical evaluation of CVS Health's stock price to determine potential investment avenues. The stock seems to maintain a consistently bullish trend, and any dips in price are viewed as prime buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Financial Highlights and Challenges for CVS Health

CVS Health reported robust financial performance in Q2 2023, with total revenues touching $174.2 billion — a notable 10.6% year-on-year rise. The company's GAAP diluted EPS stood at $3.13, while the Adjusted EPS hit $4.41. During this period, the company also realized an impressive cash flow from operations of $13.3 billion.

In Q2 2023, revenues climbed by 10.3%, showcasing growth across all company divisions. Operating income plummeted by 30.7%, a dip influenced by reduced adjusted operating income, restructuring-related costs, and acquisition-driven expenses. The missing $225 million pre-tax profit, seen in the previous year from the PayFlex Holdings sale, is worth highlighting. Adjusted operating income for CVS dipped by 10.4%, primarily impacted by the Health Care Benefits and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. Conversely, the Health Services division posted growth, partially offsetting the general decline.

Moreover, the interest expense jumped by $103 million, or 17.7%, due to increased debt from the acquisitions of Signify Health, Inc. and Oak Street Health, Inc. The company's effective tax rate during this span was 25.5%, down from 26.4% the previous year, primarily because of the earlier mentioned PayFlex sale. The following chart showcases CVS Health's profitability, highlighting a consistent rise in revenue underscoring the company's financial health. Furthermore, the net income hit $1.901 billion for the company.

Given these figures, CVS Health initiated a comprehensive restructuring in Q2 2023. This move aims to bolster organizational efficiency through streamlined processes, simplified structures, and subsequent cost cuts. After acquiring Signify Health and Oak Street Health, CVS Health re-assessed and opted to halt specific transformational steps while shaping this plan. This decision resulted in a significant pre-tax charge of $496 million for the quarter. This restructuring is expected to wrap up by 2023's end.

CVS Health is scheduled to announce the earnings for Q3 2023 on November 1, 2023. The company has adjusted its GAAP diluted EPS guidance range downwards to $6.53-$6.75 from the earlier projection of $6.90-$7.12. However, the company remains confident in its earlier forecasts for the Adjusted EPS, maintaining a range of $8.50-$8.70. Furthermore, CVS Health confirms its cash flow from operations guidance to be between $12.5 billion and $13.5 billion for the entire year. These revisions and confirmations factor in various adjustments, including amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs from Signify Health and Oak Street Health purchases, restructuring charges, and other specified expenses. CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch expressed confidence in the company's diversified business model, highlighting their strategic efforts to enhance health service accessibility and fortify consumer engagement for holistic well-being.

Additionally, CVS Health has announced the appointment of Michael F. Mahoney, the Chairman and CEO of Boston Scientific Corporation, a leading global medical technology company, to its Board of Directors effective November 1, 2023. Given Mahoney's extensive background in the healthcare sector and his leadership in developing innovative healthcare solutions, this move is expected to bolster CVS Health's mission to improve health outcomes and increase access to care, positioning the company for continued growth and engagement in the healthcare landscape.

A Deep Dive into CVS Health's Promising Long-Term Prospects

The long-term prospects for CVS Health appear robust, as illustrated by the monthly chart below. This chart showcases a prominent blue trendline that emerged from 2000. The stock breached this trendline in 2013, leading to a considerable surge in its value. This impressive momentum from 2012 to 2015 was attributed to strategic decisions and a favorable market landscape.

During this time, CVS Health underwent a significant transformation by enhancing its pharmacy benefits management arm and procuring Omnicare, a foremost provider of pharmacy solutions to long-term care establishments. These steps solidified CVS Health's footing in healthcare, offering services to a broader clientele. The rollout of the Affordable Care Act also amplified the insured populace in the U.S., escalating prescription drug sales. CVS Health's decision to cease tobacco sales in 2014 further bolstered its image as a health-focused retailer, earning praise from the public and health professionals. These maneuvers and external dynamics fueled the impressive growth in CVS Health's stock during that time.

CVS Health Monthly (stockcharts.com)

Yet, this upward trajectory met resistance in 2015, peaking at $91.29 before retreating to a low of $45.17 along the same blue trendline. Following this decline, the stock found stability, forming an inverted head and shoulder pattern, with the head at $45.17 and the shoulders at $50.94 and $51.15. This pattern's base was marked by a double bottom at $45.17 and $46.91. The significant bullish trend's breaking point stood at $71, which was surpassed, setting a new record high in 2022 at $105.95.

After reaching this peak, the stock returned to the previously surpassed $71 mark, suggesting a possible upward momentum. Historical trends, such as the rounding bottom seen in 2000 and 2003 and the inverted head and shoulders pattern in 2020, followed by significant stock surges, indicate sustained positive market sentiment. These noticeable market shifts are attributed to high levels of market volatility. The market is expected to establish a solid foundation at these levels and climb further.

Strategies for Investors and Identifying Critical Levels

The monthly chart displays robust price movement mirrored in the weekly chart below. As the blue arrows indicate, this chart showcases potent weekly reversal patterns at crucial support points. Additionally, the RSI remains below the midpoint of 50. However, a surge past $76 will kickstart the subsequent market upswing.

CVS Weekly Chart (stockcharts.con)

The short-term daily chart displayed below shows a pronounced bullish trend, particularly with a double-bottom formation. The price signals an impending reversal, with lows at $65.24 and $64.07. A breach over $76 will pave the way for the following market surge. Given the bullish momentum noticeable across the monthly, weekly, and daily charts, now seems a prime opportunity for investors to step in. As the overarching trend stays bullish and the price is lower, there's a higher chance of a substantial rally. A breach of $76 sets the rally's next milestone at $105. In case of further decline, the market presents an opportunity for investors to accumulate more positions.

CVS Daily Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risk

The significant decline in operating income, driven by restructuring and acquisition costs, poses concerns. The company's decision to halt some transformational actions, incurring a hefty pre-tax charge, underscores the challenges of restructuring. Increased debt from acquisitions, leading to higher interest expenses, raises flags about the company's financial resilience in economic downturns.

Technically, while past stock performance paints a bullish picture, it's crucial to remember that historical patterns don't guarantee future outcomes. While the prevailing trend remains bullish, a dip below $45.17 might challenge this upbeat long-term direction, indicating possible additional decreases. Moreover, the weekly chart remains in a consolidation phase, and a price closing above $76 is essential to kickstart the next upward move.

Bottom Line

CVS Health demonstrated a notable financial performance in Q2 2023, with its revenues rising significantly. This upward trajectory, however, was paired with challenges, including a decline in operating income, primarily influenced by reduced adjusted operating income, restructuring costs, and expenses related to acquisitions. Each of the company's three primary segments showcased diverse results, with some sectors experiencing a decline in adjusted operating income despite revenue growth.

From a technical standpoint, the long-term trajectory shows a robust bullish inclination. The price retracement to the inverse head and shoulder pattern's neckline, coupled with stabilization at this support, suggests a potential bottom formation. The company is on track to reveal its Q3 2023 financial outcomes in the coming days. Should the earnings be favorable, it's likely to spur a surge to higher price levels. Any price decrease could be an attractive entry point for investors with a long-term investment horizon. It might be wise for investors to take positions at the current levels and consider adding more if there's a price pullback. The momentum remains positive as long as the price stays over $45.17.