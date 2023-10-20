jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have lost about a quarter of their value over the past year, as regional banks have suffered ever since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. However, the company’s third quarter results were quite encouraging, and HBAN has managed through this tumultuous period well. With its single-digit multiple and 6% yield, HBAN is an attractive opportunity for investors seeking to invest in these beaten-down regional bank stocks.

In the company’s third quarter, Huntington earned $0.36 in adjusted EPS, beating the analyst consensus by $0.04. This was down from $0.39 in EPS last year, as HBAN has not been entirely immune from the pressures facing the sector; however it has withstood the challenges better than most. Impressively, HBAN’s deposits are actually up 1.8% from last quarter and 1.5% from last year. Huntington is one of the few regional banks able to grow its deposit base during the period of tremendous tumult.

There are several reasons for this. First, 70% of deposits are insured, the highest among banks with over $100 billion in assets. Insured deposits are less vulnerable to flight than those that are uninsured as depositors need not worry about the bank’s credit profile (which in HBAN’s case is strong). Now, Huntington, like most banks has seen a decline in its noninterest-bearing deposits. They are down from 26% of total deposits at the end of 2022 to 21% today.

NIB accounts are generally operational and transactional accounts (i.e., accounts to make payroll). There is only so far these accounts can fall as funds need to be there for payments. Moreover, as balances fall the practical cost to the depositor of the lack of interest becomes more negligible. HBAN specializes in working with smaller and mid-sized businesses, not large corporations, and so these balances are smaller. The average noninterest commercial balance is $411k; the average business balance is just $25k. We are likely nearing the floor of how low these accounts can go while still having adequate funds to handle daily transactions.

Of course, like all banks, HBAN is paying more for its deposits, due both to mix shift and higher rates. Deposit costs rose 34bp sequentially to 1.91%. I was impressed to see a sequential decline in brokered deposits of 2.8%--these tend to be more expensive. Instead, HBAN is growing its deposit base organically by deepening relationships with its customers. Seeing a stable deposit base is essential to invest in a regional bank during this uncertain period, in my view, and HBAN clearly passes this test.

Impressively because of its strong deposit performance, we actually saw Huntington expand its net interest margin (NIM) during the quarter; an accomplishment few other banks are likely to match this quarter given higher funding costs. NIM rose 10bp sequentially to 3.19% as HBAN deployed the excess liquidity it carried in Q2. Due to this, net interest income rose $24 million sequentially to $1.37 billion. Still, it is down 19bp from last year when deposit rates were only 0.25%. Again, I am not saying HBAN is immune to all the macro challenges; rather, it has managed them very well.

HBAN was able to fully offset the impact of rising funding costs in several ways. Loan yields rose 25bp to 5.76% in keeping with the higher Fed funds rate. Its loan portfolio is up 3.3% from last year at $120.8 billion, but down $500 million sequentially due to seasonality in commercial borrowing. Last quarter, HBAN was also carrying extra low-yielding liquidity given the uncertainty around deposit flows. With deposits stable, it deployed that excess liquidity.

This tailwind will not persist next quarter, and so I do expect to see some NIM compression back to Q2 levels. Still to see essentially no NIM deterioration during H2 of 2023 relative to Q2 speaks to the stability of its deposit franchise.

HBAN has also been generating liquidity by not reinvesting the maturities of its fixed income securities portfolio. These portfolios have caused headaches across the sector given the large unrealized losses they have. HBAN’s securities portfolio shrunk $2 billion to $38.9 billion as it lets lower yielding assets roll off. The portfolio has a 3.6 year effective duration, meaning it has large maturities each year, which it can re-deploy at higher rates. Just given the maturity of low-yielding assets, it had a 33bp sequential rise in yields on the portfolio.

Elsewhere, noninterest income, excluding mark to market movement was flat at $476 million as treasury management rose 8% from last year but capital markets activity slowed. Just as HBAN is managing the rate cycle well, it has handled the credit cycle well. Net charge-offs remain low at just 24bp. During the quarter, HBAN took a $99 million provision for credit losses, slightly below the $106 million last year. That is because nonperforming assets remain quite low, at just 52bp of loans.

HBAN’s allowances for losses cover 1.96% of loans, providing nearly 4x coverage of its nonperforming assets. This provides plenty of buffer from further credit deterioration and is in excess of the 250-300% coverage I like to see. HBAN has been aggressive in preparing its balance sheet for a potential recession, by taking large reserves over the past year. As such, I expect future reserve builds to be small even if economic conditions were to moderate somewhat.

On top of strong reserves, its common equity tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio rose 28bp to 10.1% as it continues to retain capital. HBAN targets a 9-10% level to comfortably operate. It has moved above this range because over time it will need to include its $3.6 billion unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) into its calculation. When including this, its CET1 ratio would be 8%, 110bp better than the average regional bank. This is because it has a somewhat smaller, shorter-dated securities portfolio.

Now, as bonds mature, its AOCI loss will naturally shrink, reducing the capital impact. In addition, HBAN will not be repurchasing stock until 2025 to more quickly build capital and blunt the impact of this change. This combination should enable AOCI-adjusted CET1 to be within the 9-10% operating band in either Q4 2024 or Q1 2025, at which point modest buybacks could begin.

Based on these results, I believe HBAN has $1.40 in earnings power over the next year at today’s deposit levels, assuming it can maintain marginal deposit growth. That gives shares just a 7x earnings multiple. While shares are at a premium to tangible book value of $7.12, this is measure would be $9.58 without AOCI.

While many regional banks trade at 7-9x earnings, I believe Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is one of the best opportunities because it has proven the strength of its deposit base and has strong credit reserves. I believe shares can trade past $12, or 9x earnings as investors appreciate the stability of its net interest income position relative to peers. This points to about 30% upside, including the dividend, making the stock a compelling buy in my view.