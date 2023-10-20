Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MGV: Fair Valuation, But There Could Be Significant Downside Risk

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.85K Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF owns a portfolio of U.S. large-cap value stocks with a low expense ratio of 0.07%.
  • MGV's fund price has been rangebound since mid-2021, slightly outperforming growth stocks.
  • While value stocks are not currently expensive, investors should be cautious as a recession may be on the horizon.

Business and Leadership Success

We Are

ETF Overview

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) owns a portfolio of about 140 U.S. large-cap value stocks. It has a razor-thin expense ratio of 0.07% which makes the fund quite compelling. The fund has been rangebound since mid-2021 and

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.85K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MGV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MGV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MGV
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.