Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Well-Covered 7-10% Yields To Hide From Rising Rates, Unrest, And Recession

Oct. 20, 2023 3:51 PM ET1 Comment
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rising long-term interest rates, unrest in the Middle East, and fears of an economic downturn are leading concerns for investors right now.
  • We share what sector we believe is the best possible investment in the current environment.
  • We also share two of our top picks in that sector.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

Three of the biggest concerns facing investors right now are rising long-term interest rates, growing unrest in the Middle East, and growing fears of a meaningful economic downturn. You can see these three concerns manifesting themselves in the following chart, which shows long-term

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
24.37K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, EPD, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
benet1800
Today, 3:53 PM
Premium
Comments (1.31K)
What about the tax consequences of investing in MLPs? Isn’t it a major hassle?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MLPS--
UBS ETRACS 1x Monthly Short Alerian MLP Infrastructure Total Return ETN
AMLP--
Alerian MLP ETF
BND--
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares
CVX--
Chevron Corporation
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.