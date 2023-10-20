Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hanesbrands: Dressed For Trouble With Champion In Tow

Oct. 20, 2023 4:01 PM ETHanesbrands Inc. (HBI)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
670 Followers

Summary

  • Hanesbrands is facing serious financial difficulties and has accumulated a substantial amount of debt.
  • The company is considering selling its Champion brand to inject much-needed cash and alleviate financial strain.
  • Caution is necessary given the company's situation as it contemplates selling its primary growth-driving asset.

Divestment underlined sign on the stack of papers. Divestiture concept.

designer491

A quick look at Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI), a US clothing company specializing in innerwear and activewear, reveals that the company is facing serious challenges in my view. Hanesbrands has been experiencing financial difficulties for more than five years, and it

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
670 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

K
Keypounder52
Today, 5:31 PM
Investing Group
Comments (556)
I chased the HBI dividend....

screwed up big time
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HBI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HBI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HBI
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.