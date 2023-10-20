francescoch

Investment Thesis

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a company that specializes in residential solar energy solutions, providing homeowners with solar panels and related products. They offer a range of services including the installation, financing, and maintenance of solar energy systems, helping customers reduce their reliance on traditional electric utility services and lower their energy costs.

The problem that SunPower now faces is that the company's balance sheet carries about $250 million of net debt, and given SolarEdge's (SEDG) surprise earnings announcement, I believe this will cast a cloud over this solar sector. Why?

Because of two main reasons. First off, I question if SunPower will actually be able to report positive EBITDA for the second half of 2023. And secondly, this sector is now in the penalty box. Therefore, a compelling narrative alone won't be enough to carry this sector forward, which will make SunPower's ability to raise free capital on agreeable terms a close to impossible task.

As we go through this analysis, I'll explain what SunPower does, before explaining the headwinds this business now faces.

SunPower's Near-Term Prospects

SunPower provides solar technology and energy services. Its offerings include integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions, with a focus on Smart Energy solutions that enable intelligent control for homes and grids.

SunPower's residential solar business provides a range of all-in-one solutions such as the Equinox and SunVault products as well as OneRoof roofing systems. Furthermore, it offers SunVault Storage, which integrates with its solar systems and enables homeowners to manage energy efficiently, particularly during power outages.

Through various financing options, the company aims to make renewable energy accessible to a wider customer base.

SunPower focuses on its five-pillar strategy to establish itself as a leading residential solar company. Despite the recent slowdown in customer bookings and installations, the company maintains its commitment to customer-centric services and competitive financing options, which could contribute to future growth.

With the market conditions gradually evolving, SunPower aims to judiciously adjust its platform investments to maintain financial stability, potentially positioning itself to capture market share as the solar industry faces near-term headwinds (more on this soon).

Additionally, its emphasis on product innovation, digital integration, and customer experience enhancement reflects its vision to ensure superior customer satisfaction.

Now, let's discuss the bearish aspects facing SunPower.

Revenue Growth Rates Will Face Further Headwinds

SPWR revenue growth rates

SunPower's near-term prospects appear to be challenging as SunPower already pointed to a slowdown in installations back in Q2.

And now, given the impact of higher interest rates, I'm inclined to believe that this will further affect consumer behavior.

And if those considerations were enough of a challenge, I believe that SolarEdge Technologies' (SEDG) preliminary announcement yesterday will be the canary in the mine for this sector as a whole.

Profitability Profile May Shrink Further Than Previously Expected

Looking back to Q2 2023 earnings, SunPower had already downward revised its 2023 guidance to reflect current market conditions, as it sought to focus on maintaining financial strength through weaker near-term market conditions.

Furthermore, SunPower was already using more than $40 million of free cash flow per quarter to sustain its topline growth rates. Altogether, I believe that SunPower would probably have used all the cash on its balance sheet within the next 18 months. But it would most likely have to raise fresh cash in the next 12 months, to get ahead of it possibly running out of cash.

For a while, even though investors weren't best pleased about this level of cash burn, investors were largely placated on the belief that SunPower would in the near term cross this chasm and become a profitable company, at least on an EBITDA figure. And now?

Let me put it this way, SolarEdge guided for around 30% gross margins on 1 August. And in less than 80 days later, SolarEdge dropped its gross margin outlook by 800 basis points. But for SolarEdge, at least it had some sort of profit margin that even with this massive drop in profitability it could still eke out a small profit at the end of the quarter.

Can the same be said about SunPower? This business was expected to become profitable in H2. But I now believe that this is unlikely.

The Bottom Line

As I analyze SunPower's current standing, I hold a bearish of the stock. The company's balance sheet reveals a net debt of about $250 million, a concerning figure given the recent surprise earnings announcement from SolarEdge.

What's more, this revelation casts a shadow over the entire solar sector, and I'm skeptical that SunPower will manage to report positive EBITDA for the latter half of 2023. The sector's diminishing investor confidence suggests that SunPower may encounter challenges raising essential capital on favorable terms, making its path forward increasingly difficult.

Also, the slowdown in customer installations since Q2, combined with the impact of rising interest rates, may exacerbate this situation. With SolarEdge's recent margin revision, my concerns about SunPower's profitability grow, as the company's previous expectations to turn a profit in the second half of the year appear increasingly improbable.