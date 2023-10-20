Rishad Allaberdiev/iStock via Getty Images

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is one of the largest providers of full rack solutions and AI systems for accelerated platforms for data centers, benefiting hugely from the recent surge in demand for accelerated GPU, AI chips demand. A close strategic partner and collaborator of Nvidia (NVDA), Super Micro is absolutely in the right place at the right time. Its offerings are essential for any accelerated, high performance, cloud computing, and (Artificial Intelligence), GPU data centers and smartly enough, it moved first to where the puck was going, and is now reaping its benefits with 37% revenue growth for the fiscal year ended June 2023. If demand for Nvidia's and others' datacenter GPUs continue, Super Micro should continue to do extremely well.

I was late to the party, not getting in before $260, but I do believe that this cyclical can return 50-60% in the next two years because of the AI boom. The key factor to remember is that it is a cyclical, and therefore valuation is extremely important and I don't want to be exposed at the top. As we can see below, SMCI's stock price was mostly flat between 2021 and early 2023, and only took off post Nvidia's results in May 2023. At $270, it's about $87 or 34% off its 52 week high of $357. Let's take a deeper dive into what makes it tick.

Strengths and Opportunities

Massive GPU demand for data centers.

Based on Seeking Alpha consensus estimates, Nvidia is slated to grow revenues from $54Bn in FY2024 to $133Bn by 2028, a huge CAGR of 25%! In turn, based on my estimates, Super Micro should grow from $7Bn in FY 2023 to $13.6Bn by FY 2026, an excellent growth of 24%.

Another of Super Micro's key strengths is its strategic partnerships with all the big GPU and CPU players, not just Nvidia, and they do anticipate getting large orders from Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as well.

Based on Super Computer’s CEO’s interview with Barrons, more than 50% of Super Micro's revenues are tied to AI systems, with customers ranging from the giants Tesla (TSLA) and Meta Platforms (META) to the smaller but faster growing Coreweave, a specialist in AI cloud computing with backing from Nvidia.

Super Micro has problems of plenty and is working super overtime getting its plant in Malaysia ready just to meet demand!

As we can see from the chart above, since 2021, Super Micro has grown consistently faster than the industry average and accelerated that growth even further in 2023.

CEO, Charles Liang also reiterated that the demand continued to remain strong with lots of back orders and with the only constraint being supply of GPU's, something they were very confident that Nvidia would manage to deliver.

Last week, Nvidia also updated its product cycle cadence to 1 year from 2 years, another catalyst that indicates that demand will continue to be robust. This morning Oct 19th, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), the chipmaker for Nvidia also confirmed on its Q3-2023 earnings call that demand for AI chips continued to be strong and that they were rapidly scaling chip packaging capacity to meet demand in 2024.

Better Pricing

In FY2023, a large part of Super Micro's 37% growth was from better pricing for storage and server systems for large enterprise and datacenter customers. Average Selling Prices or ASP's increased by a whopping 32%. Add 23% unit growth and you can see how strong Super Micro's performance was in FY 2023. High Performance Computing or HPC is also more complex and usually requires their full suite of products - going forward Super Micro should be able to maintain better pricing as long as HPC needs keep evolving, until older technology pricing becomes commoditized and eventually obsolete.

The Nvidia collaboration gives it the first mover advantage

From C.E.O. Charles Liang interview in Barron's

How close is your relationship with Nvidia? You have mentioned Super Micro and Nvidia both started in 1993. We have been partners, almost since day one in 1993. Since we started to work together the relationship has become closer. One good thing is the company headquarters are only about 15 minutes away from each other. That enables the teams from the two companies to work from early morning to midnight. That’s a geographical advantage.

As Nvidia was building its ground breaking GPUs for the past decade, Super Micro was building its new generation of products focused on energy efficiency, lowest cost and modular building blocks systems with significant cooling advantages to cater to a new generation of products such as the A100 and H100 series, the X13 Sapphire Rapids, H13 Genoa, and of course the new Hopper - Grace GPU/CPU super-efficient combo. Being the first and one of the largest to market remains a huge competitive advantage where scale and cost are paramount.

Full Service Integrated system

With accelerated computing and more use cases for AI, data centers will get more complex, and Super Micro would be among a handful of players that could stay ahead of the curve with its full suite of systems, which again becomes a competitive advantage. On Oct 18th, Super Micro started the rollout of an integrated and standardized system for GPU's and CPU's based on the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper and NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip - a first attempt at providing modular architecture for what could become a standard for how data centers operate with accelerated computing going forward, instead of the traditional CPU based one.

The California advantage

Super Micro is also benefiting tremendously from de-globalization and supply chains moving back to the US, simply because of the need for speedy delivery of specialized AI and rack scale systems for data centers and Hyperscalers web based applications. 76% of Super Micro sales are to US customers, and the proximity of its San Jose location is a huge competitive advantage.

CEO Charles Liang extolled the virtues of being in California:

It’s a big help because we can work with our supplier partners, like Nvidia, Intel, and AMD. At the same time, we work with customers closely. Customers can send their experts to our site during the design, validation, and production stages.

Currently its San Jose location supports 4,000 rack servers each month, which is believed to be the largest in the world, and between its US and Taiwan locations, Super Micro can manage up to $15Bn of annual revenues. With Malaysia coming on board in 2024, Super Micro believes it can easily support $20Bn in sales. It's a huge market opportunity.

Challenges and Weaknesses

Poor pricing power and margins prior to Nvidia's data center growth

Servers and storage systems exploded with Nvidia's AI growth, particularly from large enterprise and datacenter customers, with price increases not consistent with prior periods. Margins shot through the roof for a cyclical, commodity player suddenly catapulted into the limelight.

As we can see above, prior to FY2023, Super Micro grew at 17% compared to 37%, its operating profit grew 41% compared to 127% and its gross and operating margins were very low at 15% and 4%, compared to the current 18% and 11%. So, while everything looks hunky dory this year, Super Micro was trundling along like a commodity cyclical for several years, it even had a down year in the last five. Unlike the Nvidia's of the world with 25-26% operating margins, as a hardware supplier Super Micro never had the going as good, and like other cyclicals spent less than 5% of their revenues on R&D each year. It simply didn’t need to - there wasn’t any need for major product differentiation.

Cyclicality

A prime example of a cyclical that comes to mind is Teradyne (TER), which I own and recommended first in Sep 2022. Teradyne is an Automated Test Equipment supplier for chips, catering to the likes of Taiwan Semiconductor. It doesn't suffer from pricing power, being part of a duopoly, but suffered two years of product delays from TSMC's 3 Nm chip, which was initially scheduled to start in 2021, but only ramped up in 2H-2023. In the bargain, Teradyne suffered two years of declining revenues, and its stock price peaked at $168 in Dec 2021, falling all the way to a low of $68 in Oct 2022, before recovering to the $93 it is today.

Competition

Super Micro competes with behemoths like Cisco (CSCO), Dell Technologies (DELL), and Lenovo besides ODM's like Taiwan's Foxconn Technology and OEM's like China's Inspur, all of whom have the capacity to scale and produce cheaper systems. For them these are product extensions and don’t require significantly higher R&D or Capex. At some point, Super Micro will have a hard time getting higher ASP's and this will eventually spill over into lower margins and cash flow. I would be leery of expecting more generational changes.

Client risk - too much exposure to Hyperscalers and cloud service providers

The AI market could easily underperform if there aren't enough use cases or discernible productivity differences from AI products; While Cloud Service Providers and Hyperscalers have the drive to push AI, they can easily get over penetrated if demand doesn't take off, and then when you have unused capacity or inventory, there are the dreaded chargebacks...you don't want to be a downtown property during COVID. I understand the risks and I believe there is enough growth for a few years, but beyond that I would be extremely careful.

Could get overpriced for a cyclical

At a forward P/E of 17, SMCI is way above its historical P/E of 12, of course it was growing much slower then; nonetheless, one needs to be cognizant of the risk of the stock being overpriced. At the time of writing this article, on Oct 19th, Super Micro tanked 7% to $265 as 10 Year treasuries closed at a yield of 5 %!. Tech stocks or similar long duration instruments are the first to get hammered with rising interest rates and the 10 Year has most certainly not been a friend, jumping from a low of 3.76% in July to 5% today.

Buy Super Micro on declines

At the forefront of secular change

If AI kicks off and sustains its growth, it would spawn an eco-system of accelerated parallel computing with Super Micro at the forefront of this secular change. Super Micro has the first mover advantage of being early and partnering closely with the market leader and innovator, Nvidia. Super Micro's story could be similar to Arista Networks (ANET) that worked closely with two Hyperscalers, Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms for the last 4-5 years. Arista's stock is up fourfold from $45 in Oct 2019 to the $190 this month.

Improved Financials

Super Micro's financials show significant improvements in FY2022 and FY2023. Besides the revenue growth of 46% and 37%, gross profits improved 50% and 60%, and operating profits 170% and 127% indicating low fixed costs and excellent operating leverage. In FY2023, margins improved further with price increases, with gross margins jumping to 18% and operating profits almost doubling to 11%. I expect these trends to continue for the next three years, expecting the top line to grow 24% and operating profits 29% as Super Micro continues to fill data center demand.

I also believe that Super Micro's first mover advantage in accelerated data center full rack systems, strong product line up, integrated systems and close collaboration with Nvidia are solid competitive advantages that mitigate the challenges of being a cyclical hardware supplier.

Super Micro sells for 17X forward earnings, which is lower than its three year forecasted growth of 29%; in FY 2026, its PE drops to 12. With today's price drop of 7% to $265 and interest rates continuing to ratchet up, it would be prudent to put in lower limits - around $250 and continue to accumulate on declines.

I'm buying it from a 2 year perspective for now, expecting a 50-60% gain or about 25% per year. If secular growth continues in data centers and economic cyclicality or macro headwinds don’t restore price parity with other manufacturers, this could be an even longer play.