Realty Income: Great Buying Opportunity So Don't Over-Think It

Oct. 20, 2023 4:25 PM ET
Summary

  • Realty Income offers a growing monthly dividend with a current yield of 6% and 29 years of consecutive growth.
  • The recent surge in interest rates has impacted the stock and other REITs, resulting in a significant decline in their value. Nothing changed fundamentally for O.
  • With an estimated FFO growth of 4% going forward, we are looking at double-digit returns when combining the 6% dividend.

Introduction

Over a decade ago, I was an inexperienced investor that added stocks to my portfolio on nothing but a hunch. I was a college student trying to get my feet wet in the world of investing and I was really

Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (17)

Article Update Today, 5:01 PM
Thank you for taking the time to read. l'd be interested to hear your thoughts on Realty Income. know It's a community favorite!
appreciated!
Dr. LouX
Today, 5:22 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.1K)
I have been a long time investor in O. Now that it is at or below 50 I am aggressively adding to my position. I recommend to others that they do the same.
@Dr. LouX appreciate you reading. We'll both be adding to our positions!
Express1231
Today, 5:09 PM
Many analysts are recommending O without deep-dive reporting and analysis despite the fact that the stock has lost more than 20 percent of its value, which is not the case for all REITs. I prefer more rigor and less cheerleading. Absolving a dropping stock of problems (except interest rates) without factual attribution is pure opinion, which does not constitute analysis, and is therefore not useful.
@Express1231
It is the case for very many reits especially triple net sector ...
Great buying opportunities abound...
At the end of the day since no one can predict the future its basically all opinions all be it some more educated than others
Cheers
@Express1231 two words: buy low.
kingRIG2.0
Today, 5:07 PM
Don’t over think it, the recession isn’t here YET, buy when the recession hits, O price target to enter is under $40
@kingRIG2.0 we shall see how it plays out!
uleyski
Today, 4:59 PM
Just bought more at close today. A steal down here. Long term core holding for me.
@uleyski couldn't agree more! We'll enjoy the income in the meantime. Thanks for reading!
Good commentary
For those unaware O actually has a 53 + year streak of increased dividend payouts as both a privately held then public traded reit....
For whatever reason no SA contributors ever mention and give credit for such an outstanding achievement....
Long O and it's smaller sibling Adc
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut thanks for reading. I have seen that 50+ dividend number floating around as well. I decided to stick with what was reported by O itself though
@The Gaming Dividend
They actually do .... there opening webpage boasts 639 consecutive monthly dividends.... thats 53 years worth :)))
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut just took a look. Good call out!
northharrow
Today, 4:39 PM
I'm glad that there is no shortage of information about Realty Income !
@northharrow ha. I couldn't resist contributing to the abundance of articles coming out. Thanks for reading.
