Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trick Or tREIT: What You Need To Know About Realty Income

Oct. 20, 2023 5:08 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)2 Comments
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The recent rise in interest rates has wreaked havoc on REITs and Realty Income Corporation.
  • Consider covered calls to generate income and reduce risk, while scared money should wait for rates to stabilize in 2024.
  • Realty Income Q3 earnings will provide insights into property moves, occupancy rates, and fiscal performance, which will determine the stock's reaction.
  • We outline what we are watching for with Realty Income Corporation.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Dark thunderstorm clouds rainny landscape. Meteorology danger windstorm disaster climate. Dramatic dark storm thundercloud rain clouds on black sky background.Dark cloudscape storm disaster gray sky

howtogoto/iStock via Getty Images

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is a popular blue-chip real estate investment trust (or REIT) that pays a monthly dividend, and now sports a 6.2% juicy yield. Regardless of what is happening in the macro environment, it has a strong business

Get in the game

Gains await you with our playbook at BAD BEAT Investing. We have a Halloween special $75 off our service through this article's link only, available to the next 13 subscribers. Take control. Start making real money today.

  • Winning investments each week
  • Learn our playbook and get the tools to maximize your returns
  • Enjoy deep value situations we find through our proprietary analysis
  • Generate income through capital gains and options approaches
  • Understand the swings in markets under our fund analysts' guidance.

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
39.21K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 12 with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 7 years. Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, and the sciences. They share both long and short trades and invest personally in the stocks they discuss within their investing group. They lead the investing group Bad Beat Investing include: daily market commentary and market briefing, 1-2 trade ideas per week, 5 chat rooms for a range of sectors, volatility screeners, unusual options activity alerts, and economic calendars.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Trade4ALiving profile picture
Trade4ALiving
Today, 5:30 PM
Investing Group
Comments (126)
thank you for this update high 40s still seems to be about right here unless this Fed goes way overboard. i appreciate all the feedback at bad beat as well thanks
b
bsilve
Today, 5:22 PM
Premium
Comments (6)
I bought it today at $49.54 and sold a Jan 25 call I think at $4.60. Between the dividend and the call I’ll be fine.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About O

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on O

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.