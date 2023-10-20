Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Huhtamäki Oyj (HOYFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 20, 2023 4:11 PM ETHuhtamäki Oyj (HOYFF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.83K Followers

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCPK:HOYFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristian Tammela - Vice President, Investor Relations

Charles Héaulmé - President and Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Geust - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robin Santavirta - Carnegie

Calle Loikkanen - Danske Bank

Maria Wikstrom - SEB

Pallav Mittal - Barclays

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies

Pasi Vaisanen - Nordea

Kristian Tammela

Good morning to all, and welcome to Huhtamaki's Investor Call for Q3 2023 Results. My name is Kristian Tammela, VP of IR.

Today, as usual, we will start with presentations by our President and CEO, Charles Héaulmé, followed by CFO Thomas Geust. And after that, we have time for questions.

And with that, let's get started, and handing over to Charles.

Charles Héaulmé

Thank you, Kristian. Good morning to all of you, and thank you for joining us this morning for our Q3 2023 results, which we put under the banner of a good operational profitability in a challenging market.

Let me start giving you a few highlights on an executive summary about what we mean with this good operational profitability in a challenging market.

First of all, speaking about the business context, the market, where we see a market environment during Q3 which has improved slightly during this quarter compared to the first two quarters -- the first semester of the year 2023. At the same time, it's important to recognize that the inflation pressure continues to impact the consumption basically across categories and across geographies. In this context, our financial performance is, as I said, a good operational performance, particularly on the profitability side. The comparable net sales are declining 4%, which is reflecting soft volumes. But most importantly, and we will see it later, the lower support -- as expected, the lower support from the pricing as the pressure in the value chain has decreased.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HOYFF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HOYFF

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.