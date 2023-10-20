Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PPG Industries Has More To Offer Than The Current Price Suggests

Oct. 20, 2023 5:17 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.19K Followers

Summary

  • PPG Industries beat expectations on price and margin, but missed expectations on volume in Q3. Gross margin improved due to lower input costs, but the EPS beat was largely non-core.
  • Weak volumes are a concern, but volume comps are expected to get easier; aerospace remains strong, and architectural markets are likely to stabilize.
  • Margin leverage may be underrated heading into 2024, as PPG's accounting creates a delay between commodity prices and margin improvement.
  • Low single-digit revenue growth, mid-single-digit FCF growth, and low-to-mid-teens margin and ROIC can support a fair value between $148 and $160.
Abstract colorful background with bold colors.

stellalevi

These are challenging times for specialty chemical companies focusing on coatings, as the market seems unimpressed with the combination of weak volumes, waning price leverage, and slow recognition of price/cost benefits. In the case of PPG Industries (NYSE:

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.19K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PPG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PPG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PPG
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.