Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Does Citigroup Have A Value/Dividend Trap On Its Hands?

Oct. 21, 2023 9:28 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.35K Followers

Summary

  • TTS continues to be C's crown jewel with it being the fastest-growing business, well exceeding its previous Investor Day revenue CAGR target of high single digits.
  • However, this outperformance has not been translated to its improved profitability, with its FQ3'23 RoTCE of 7.7% still underperforming its FY2019 averages and the Big Bank peers.
  • It appears that C may be one of the rare big US banks that has failed to generate alpha from the elevated interest rate environment thus far.
  • With the US 10Y Treasury Yield already near 5%, we may see the bank's total deposit base further decline from current levels as more consumers/ investors flock to Treasuries for safety and higher returns.
  • While we may rate the C stock as a Buy due to its apparent undervaluation, investors may want to size their portfolio and expectations accordingly, due to the potential value/ dividend trap.

Businessman Capturing A Dollar Sign In A Butterfly Net

DNY59

We previously covered Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in July 2023, discussing its bright prospects thanks to TTS' role as a crown jewel of the bank's global network, potentially boosting its valuation moving forward.

We had ended the article with

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.35K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:03 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.74K)
Preliminarily, allow me to express my sincere appreciation for all of the articles that you publish on SA, which provide us with consistently reliable factual information and insights that are very much respected and appreciated. I look forward to reading your articles, and also enjoy the constructive dialogues between us that typically follow.

With regard to C in particular, I do understand fully the concerns that you articulate from both a technical and fundamental perspective. I don't want to quibble about any of the details that support your thesis, analysis and conclusion.

However, because C has such a checkered past, I will recommend that you and other potential investors take a look at C from 35,000 feet above rather than get embroiled in the minutiae. As the only Big Bank trading at more than a 50% discount to its tangible book value, you ask the most pertinent question: is it a value trap? I conclude readily that C is not a value trap. Why? Because the dividend is not covering up an erosion of the underlying business, as would certainly be the case if C were a value trap.

I ask the following pertinent question of my own: Is the price of C likely to deteriorate further given its incredible discount to book value and recent earnings, or rise up closer to that tangible book value that is now about $86 per share. Price and value are the yin and yang of investing, and in this case the price of C is indisputably lower than its value.

You posit that C could decline another 8% (my math, not yours) from here to $37 or so, and I posit that C could double to its tangible book value. Let's see, a 10% decline vs a potential double? With a fully covered 5% dividend. And, most importantly of all, a company that has reported earnings beats quarter after quarter for more than the past year as Jane Fraser's transformation unfolds in a successful manner. Every quarter, C covers its dividend and adds to its tangible book value, making it substantially more likely that C will rise than fall in price. That seems fairly basic to me. Stock Investing 101.

I simply don't see how C can be viewed as a value trap under the current circumstances. While the ongoing pessimism surrounding C, the macroeconomic backdrop, and government regulation are all admittedly going to suppress the velocity with which C rises in price, I am convinced that the price will definitely rise very significantly rather than fall materially from here. On a risk/reward basis, C is definitely the best value in our portfolio, and has earned its ranking as 11th in size in a portfolio of 28 stocks.
r
rockjcp
Today, 9:49 AM
Investing Group
Comments (7.96K)
The stock buyback, and transition in progress say buy now! The discount now will not be available in 2024 once Q4 numbers are out.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About C

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on C

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
C
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.