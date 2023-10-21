Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Defensive 7-8% Yields: Enbridge Vs. Antero Midstream

Oct. 21, 2023 9:00 AM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM), ENB, ENB:CA, 4 Comments
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Earlier this year, we felt that Antero Midstream Corporation had better upside potential than Enbridge Inc.
  • However, since then Antero Midstream has significantly outperformed Enbridge.
  • We revisit our thesis and compare them side-by-side to see which is the better buy today.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Wooden scale balancing with one big ball and one small ball. Harmony and balance concept. 3D illustration rendering

Shutter2U

A little over six months ago, we compared two high-yield midstream infrastructure companies in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB). We concluded at the time that:

For investors looking for a higher yield and a more

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
15.54K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

W
WoozyTrend
Today, 9:54 AM
Investing Group
Comments (240)
Thanks for the article. I traded out of AM at 12 per share (it has gone up since then) and into ENB. Happy with the decision. I was looking for stronger and more regionally diversified company.
b
bengraved
Today, 9:40 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.3K)
I own both, agree ENB is by far the more conservative investment, of the two.
J
Jan Blanckaert
Today, 9:39 AM
Premium
Comments (2.19K)
i have both in my long term investment portfolio and for the monent will keep both.
P
PJ is SA
Today, 9:11 AM
Investing Group
Comments (919)
We’ll done, the case of each is put forward very well.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENB
--
AM
--
ENB:CA
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.