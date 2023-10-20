Just_Super

Solid-state battery innovation is a rapidly evolving field with the potential to revolutionize multiple industries, including automotive. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is at the forefront of this technology and is working to bring solid-state battery solutions to the market, thereby helping to accelerate the transition to electrification and sustainable energy.

If we analyze the technological progress recorded in 2023 we can state that the prototype tested as well as the production lines implemented lay fairly solid foundations for a continuity of its path in the next few quarters. Commercial agreements with large automotive groups pose another step toward creating future value for the company. Large institutional investors are increasing their stakes while hedge funds are closely following the possibility of investing in QS. Insider movements bucked the trend. From a financial point of view, business continuity would seem to be guaranteed for another 1 or two years. The risk of total loss is very high but I think that a small bet in this company can have an equally high potential return and my rating is Buy.

General Overview

QuantumScape Corporation is a US company specializing in the development of advanced battery technologies, with a particular focus on solid-state batteries for automotive and energy storage applications. Founded in 2010, QuantumScape has become one of the leaders in solid-state lithium batteries, a technology that could revolutionize the battery industry.

QuantumScape's core technology focuses on the development of solid-state lithium batteries. These batteries use solid electrolytes instead of traditional liquid electrolytes. Solid-state batteries are believed to have the potential to offer higher capacity, faster charging times, longer life, and greater safety than traditional lithium batteries.

One of the main application areas of QuantumScape is the automotive industry. The company aims to develop solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) to improve range, reduce charging times, and increase battery life, thus helping to make EVs more attractive to consumers.

The company has established significant collaborations with leading automotive manufacturers such as Volkswagen Group to develop solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. This strategic partnership is aimed at bringing QuantumScape's solid-state batteries to the automotive market.

QuantumScape has been the subject of significant investments from corporates and institutional investors. The company went public in November 2020 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called "Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp."

Investor presentation 2023

Highlights and Financial

High-charge cathode unit cells

QS showed that with their system, a cathode optimized for high power density can also meet the requirements of high-performance vehicle applications (i.e., high speed) and discharge between 6C and 8C - C is the measure of the speed at which a battery is fully charged, or fully discharged. Charging at 1C means that the battery is fully charged in 1 hour. A C higher than 1C means a faster charge, on the other hand, a C less than 1 means that the charge lasts more than 1 h).

QS target is to charge from 10% to 80% in 15 minutes for the first commercial product and this parameter is about 4 times faster than conventional cells used in the best EV products.

In traditional lithium batteries, lithium ions are transported from one part of the battery to another and are conveyed into a material made of graphite or silicone with a limitation in terms of accumulated kinetic energy.

In the QS system, the lithium ions travel less distance and therefore waste much less energy. This is because the ions are conveyed directly into the anode without the need for graphite or silicone.

With this innovative technique, the company has demonstrated that it can achieve a fast charge in 15 minutes.

The following graph shows the benchmark between the QS model and some of the battery models on the market comparing the charging time with the cell density. We can see how on a theoretical level the QS product shows completely disruptive results compared to all products on the market.

Investor Presentation 2023

Safety

The solid-state structure of the QS lithium battery uses a solid-state ceramic separator which is a non-combustible material especially when compared to the graphite anode of traditional batteries.

This structural feature can also determine an advantage in terms of safety and this was also attested in 2023 through a series of tests that the company conducted up to an operating temperature of 300 °C and which allowed the A0 prototype to exceed the parameters imposed by the most advanced safety standards in the automotive sector (EUCAR and SAE J2464).

All new products (which will have different characteristics from the prototype) will eventually have to undergo new safety tests to once again define compliance with the standards.

Production capability

One of the objectives that QS has set for 2023 is to begin the initial phase of implementation of the thermal treatment production process of the ceramic separator. At an organizational level, the implementation phase was divided into two steps called Raptor and Cobra.

Raptor aims to produce separating films much more quickly using much less thermal energy for each film produced. This allows it to increase productivity and at the same time reduce the total cost of the energy used.

Raptor will be used for the initial production of the B0 prototype in 2024 and therefore a clear and defined objective is to complete the installation and validation of the production line by the end of 2023.

Downstream from Raptor, the Cobra system is being studied, which represents an evolution and has the objective of further improving production speed and energy efficiency. Cobra could be the starting point of a large-scale production line.

The following table shows the hypothesized timeline for the implementation of the production lines and the marketing of the product. We can see how 2024 is the year in which the creation (via Raptor) of the low-volume samples will begin while Cobra will be implemented in parallel and should be operational in 2025 when the high-volume production of the Samples is hypothesized.

Investor Presentation 2023

Financials

General administrative expenses stand at $133.3M in the TTM and this is in line with the company guidance (latest earnings call) which expects spending to be contained within $150M. As regards cash operating expenses, these amounted to $334.4M and this figure is higher than the guidance of $275M.

Total operating expenses amount to $467.6M [TTM].

Almost all expenses relating to Capex were allocated to the creation of the production line discussed in the previous paragraphs while any other expenses will always be allocated to the implementation and improvement of production capacities in the next year.

In terms of liquidity, the company has $909.7M in its coffers and, in light of the above expenses, it could be enough to cover the needs of a couple of years.

It is quite clear that the company will most likely have to raise new capital to implement further developments relating to the marketing of the products and as we can see in the latest earnings call:

Longer term, our capital requirements will be a function of our industrialization business model, which we believe could reflect a mix of wholly owned production, joint venture and licensing relationships.

The methods of monetizing the business are also currently being defined.

Institutional and hedge fund activities

MSN Financial + Insider Monkey

The graphs above show on the left the trend of the shares invested by the two main institutional investors (Vanguard and BlackRock). We can see a rising trend that has lasted for 2 years. In particular, both funds increased their shares by around 50% and only in the last quarter by 7.11% and 9.66% respectively.

On the other hand, the hedge funds significantly reduced the shares invested and the trend also heralded the trend in the share price. It should be noted that in the last quarter, there has been a recovery in investments which has not yet seen a consequent recovery in the share price.

Competition and price evaluation

Although solid-state batteries represent an element of strong interest from the main car manufacturers, we have to note that many of the major lithium battery companies for electric vehicles are not necessarily independent companies, but are often part of larger industry groups or have divisions dedicated to battery production. These companies play a vital role in the evolution of the electric vehicle industry, as batteries represent one of the key components of such vehicles.

Based on the research I carried out I identified the following peers engaged in solid-state battery development:

Solid Power (SLDP): a US company that is developing solid-state batteries with a fluorine oxide-based electrolyte. The company announced an agreement with BMW to supply solid-state batteries for BMW electric vehicles starting in 2025.

Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY): is a Japanese company that is a world leader in the production of lithium-ion batteries. The company is investing billions of dollars in the development of solid-state batteries.

LG Chem: is a South Korean company that is another world leader in the production of lithium-ion batteries. Also, LG is investing billions of dollars in solid-state batteries.

Samsung SDI: is a South Korean company that is a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for smartphones and other electronic devices investing billions of dollars in solid-state batteries.

if we broaden the sphere to traditional batteries we can include the following companies:

BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF): is a Chinese manufacturer of electric vehicles and lithium batteries. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., or CATL: is one of China's leading manufacturers of lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The company is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Unfortunately, not all of these companies are listed on the US stock exchange and so the qualitative and quantitative comparison has to be limited to QS, SLDP, PCRFY, BYDDF.

Using SA's Quant Ratings we can immediately notice that the two younger companies (QS and SLDP) have a red flag while Panasonic and BYD have an exactly opposite rating ('Strong Buy')

Seeking Alpha

Going into the detail of the analysis we note that profitability and momentum have a D rating for the two younger companies which is a clear contrast with the other two companies with consolidated or growing revenue.

Panasonic appears to be the company that has all factor grades in green and is also going through an excellent period in terms of EPS Revision. BYD also differs positively although with a slightly lower share price evaluation.

Seeking Alpha

Based on this general assessment, we can state that investing in the development of solid-state batteries is possible with a certain degree of safety by placing one's attention on more structured and less risky companies such as Panasonic.

Given that the P/B Ratio has limitations as it may not be appropriate for companies with high technological value or listed in sectors where the majority of the value is based on intellectual properties instead of tangible assets, in this analysis I use this quantitative parameter (the only one available) to define a possible evaluation of QS's share price in comparison with peers.

Seeking Alpha

Value lower than 1 could indicate a positive price evaluation and we immediately notice how Panasonic and Solid Power have a P/B that seems to be very advantageous. QS (2.34) is placed in an intermediate range, less convenient than the previous two but better than BYD. This price comparison could indicate on a qualitative level that the price of QS is not particularly expensive when compared to its reference peers.

Risks

Although QS has been operational for more than 10 years and can count on a team of industry experts as well as on product technology capable of revolutionizing market rules, investment risks in QS are very, very high.

The first and most important risk I see is Technology risk: Solid-state lithium battery technology is still in development and it is not yet clear whether it will be able to overcome the technical hurdles that remain. In other words, the company may fail to develop solid-state lithium battery technology that competes with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Another important risk could be the Competitive risk: many companies are investing in the development of solid-state lithium batteries. Another company may be able to develop more advanced or cheaper technology. In other words, the company may fail to market its solid-state lithium batteries profitably.

Ultimately the company may encounter financial problems that could compromise its ability to operate successfully.

All these aspects highlight a condition of absolute high risk which I believe could even potentially lead to a total loss of the invested capital.

Conclusion

The development of solid-state batteries is a complex technological challenge. QuantumScape has been focused on overcoming these challenges to make solid-state batteries commercially viable. The road is still long and perilous and the risks of failure are very high. Having said this, the technical progress made in 2023 is important and lays the foundations for a continuation of the path already undertaken. Investment funds are gradually increasing shares while hedge funds closely follow the stock trend and have also increased shares in the last quarter. The share price does not appear to be particularly expensive. With a very modest amount of capital, my rating is Buy.