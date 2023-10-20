Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tutor Perini: Easy Money Has Already Been Made

Oct. 20, 2023 6:22 PM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.67K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation have rallied close to 40% in the past six months after hitting a bottom in April.
  • The company's sales and backlog growth do not guarantee significant earnings growth, with the fiscal 2023 EPS estimate having fallen significantly over the past six months.
  • TPC's balance sheet trends, including falling shareholder equity and rising shares outstanding, adversely affect its valuation.

Tutor Perini headquarters in Sylmar, California, USA.

JHVEPhoto

We wrote about Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) back in April 2023 of this year when we were sizing up when shares of the engineering & construction company could finally rally. We gave the stock a 'Hold' rating at the time of writing

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.67K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TPC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TPC
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.