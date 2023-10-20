Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer: Still A Solid 8.84% Opportunity Despite Recent Price Run-Up

Oct. 20, 2023 6:25 AM ET
Summary

  • Energy Transfer LP has seen a strong performance in the market, outperforming the S&P 500 Index since early August.
  • The company's cash flows are stable and not impacted by energy prices due to its long-term volume-based contracts.
  • Energy Transfer is set to acquire Crestwood Equity Partners, which will enhance its presence in the natural gas space and offer synergies for both companies.
  • The market seems to expect that the production of crude oil in the United States will increase, but that is not likely to happen. The real opportunity here is natural gas midstream.
  • Energy Transfer has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and continues to be a good way to obtain an 8.84% yield.
A view of the Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline with Summer Colors

redtea

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is one of the largest midstream partnerships in the United States, boasting a network of pipelines and related infrastructure that stretches over most of the nation.

This has proven to be

Comments (2)

BAC219 profile picture
BAC219
Today, 6:44 PM
Premium
Comments (297)
@Power Hedge You rate it as a hold? To my knowledge there is no other company in the stock market that pays a 9% distribution, has distribution coverage exceeding 1.9 and is also growing its distribution 3% to 5% annually. That sounds like a buy to me.
Retired101 profile picture
Retired101
Today, 6:44 PM
Investing Group
Comments (120)
Thanks for the article
The distribution looks safe

Am excited to hear what Management would say wrt Lake Charles in the coming quarter report/call
