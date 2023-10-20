Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lam Research: Higher Near-Term Risk Due To China Exposure

Oct. 20, 2023 6:29 PM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We maintain our hold rating on Lam Research.
  • Shipments to Chinese customers grew 100% sequentially to account for 48% of total sales in its September quarter, offsetting weaker demand from customers from all other geographies.
  • We think this demand from Chinese customers in its September and December quarters is unsustainable in 2024.
  • While we expect memory and foundry capex to rebound by 2H24, we think LRCX could experience a near-term air pocket when its Chinese customers pull back on spending in 1H24.
  • We recommend investors stay on the sidelines.
CPU with Chinese flag concept

MF3d

We remain hold-rated on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Consistent with our expectations last quarter, LRCX, alongside the broader semi-cap, is experiencing increased Chinese demand due to panic buying from Chinese customers out of fears of the Biden administration expanding its export ban

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
7.95K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

