Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sell Keurig Dr Pepper: Americans' Health Is A Priority

Oct. 20, 2023 6:37 PM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP),
HedgeMix profile picture
HedgeMix
896 Followers

Summary

  • Keurig Dr Pepper and its rivals are facing higher input costs, logistics, and manufacturing and labor costs, putting pressure on profit margins and consumer demand.
  • Consumer preferences are shifting towards healthier alternatives, leading to a downward pressure in demand for carbonated soft drinks, especially in the US market.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper has dropped by 20% in the past six months, and we expect no rebound in the near future.
  • A fresh 2023 study reveals a majority of consumers are willing to pay more for a clean label.

Dr Pepper Can

Bega9000/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cost inflation and immense competition

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) has been significantly impacted by supply chain disruptions leading to higher input costs, logistics and manufacturing and labor costs. This is partially due to geopolitical uncertainty

This article was written by

HedgeMix profile picture
HedgeMix
896 Followers
Stock analysis brought to you by Jacques Georget. The analysis is based on a careful review of the growth prospects of each company. For valuation purposes, I often use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, sharing valuable insight on cash flow generation under different business models.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KDP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KDP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KDP
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.