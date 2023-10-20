Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Largest Weekly Outflow Since June 11, 2008 - Led By Money Market Funds (-$97.5 Billion)

Oct. 20, 2023 7:45 PM ET
Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
337 Followers

Summary

  • During LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended October 18, 2023, investors were overall net sellers of fund assets for the fourth week in five, removing a net $106.3 billion.
  • Exchange-traded equity funds recorded $2.2 billion in weekly net inflows, the third straight week of attracting new capital.
  • Exchange-traded taxable fixed income funds observed a $762 million weekly inflow - the macro group’s second weekly inflow in three.

Silver metallic dice showing the alphabets ETF and an up and down arrow on backgrounds of stock charts. Illustration of the concept of investment of exchange-traded funds

Dragon Claws

The data sourced in the article below is derived from Lipper’s Global Fund Flows application which may differ slightly from the Lipper U.S. Fund Flow data due to timing and methodology. This new application can be found on LSEG

This article was written by

Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
337 Followers
Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
BIL--
SPDR® Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
CLE--
Claire's Stores Inc.
IGSB--
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
IWY--
iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.