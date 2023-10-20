Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TOMRA Systems ASA (TMRAY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 20, 2023 8:56 PM ETTomra Systems ASA (TMRAY), TMRAF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.84K Followers

TOMRA Systems ASA (OTCPK:TMRAY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Sundahl - Head, IR

Tove Andersen - CEO

Harald Henriksen - EVP, Food

Eva Sagemo - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Sundahl

Good morning from Asker, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to TOMRA's Third Quarter Results Presentation 2023. My name is Daniel Sundahl, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. It's been an eventful quarter. And, of course, our CEO, Tove Andersen; and CFO, Eva Sagemo will tell you all about it.

But today, we also have our Executive Vice President of Food, Harald Henriksen, with us to give you an update on the improvement agenda going on there. At the end of the presentation, we will take questions from the audience, and you have an embedded Q&A tool, which you can use to post questions. Please keep in mind that it can be a 2 minutes delay in the webcast.

But without further ado, I give the word to Tove Andersen.

Tove Andersen

Thank you, Daniel, and welcome from me as well to the Q3 presentation of the financial results. This quarter has been a special quarter for us in TOMRA. July 16, we were hit by an extensive cyberattack. As a response to contain the attack, we proactively disconnected most of our systems, and we are still not up and running with all applications as of today. With that backdrop, I think we have done extraordinary well to present the financial results today for the quarter, where if you exclude the direct costs for handling the attack and cash flow, we present the financial result, which has not been impacted by the cyberattack.

Through manual workarounds, we were able to continue to deliver value to our customers while also delivering good growth

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TMRAY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMRAY

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.