Disney: Too Much Guesswork Required (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Disney reported a solid third quarter result, but recent negative news flow has contributed to a share price decline.
  • The loss-making Direct-to-Consumer division continues to improve and the target to reach profitability by late FY24 appears to be achievable.
  • Disney Parks, Experiences and Products is a high-quality business, but an unexpected doubling of capital expenditure introduces yet another area of uncertainty for investors.
  • Further share price downside appears limited, however a lack of conviction on the fundamental valuation of the group leads to a downgrade to Hold.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Requests Federal Judge To Be Disqualified From The First Amendment Lawsuit Filed By Disney

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Introduction

Having published a Buy call on The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in early June, with the stock then trading at around $88, a first read-through of the DIS 3Q23 result (released

15 years of professional experience in equity markets and investment consulting to institutional clients, including over a decade as an equity research analyst with a leading fund manager.

Comments (3)

K
Kevin Kevin
Yesterday, 10:55 PM
Comments (102)
Downgraded after losing 60% and no hopes of a dividend? Welcome to the sensible POV. Thing is a Downgrade to just a hold is clearly not enough.

Indicators are the the failed CEO, Bob Iger is likely to again fight Peltz once again, so hope is getting any sort of diversity on the politically radical Disney board is looking bleaker.
T
TXEsq.
Yesterday, 10:21 PM
Premium
Comments (211)
These guys are incompetent. If paid based on performance, they’d be paying to work there.

Believed in them for years. It was a suckers bet.
o
oyeabog
Yesterday, 10:21 PM
Investing Group
Comments (742)
Guesswork !!!!! Obviously you don’t know what you’re doing .15 years lol
DIS
--
Compare
