Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nucor: Steel Titan Rising

Oct. 20, 2023 10:48 PM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)
David Trainer profile picture
David Trainer
16.22K Followers

Summary

  • Nucor Corporation is the largest and most diversified steel producer in the U.S.
  • The clean energy transition will drive long-term demand for steel, benefiting Nucor.
  • At its current price, Nucor has a price-to-economic book value ratio of 0.5, which means the market expects profits to permanently fall 50% from current levels.

Heap of shiny aluminium billets in factory

PhonlamaiPhoto

In his 1865 book ‘The Coal Question’, economist William Stanley Jevons postulated that the invention of the steam engine, the great productivity leap of the 19th century, would not simply lead to a more efficient and

This article was written by

David Trainer profile picture
David Trainer
16.22K Followers
We aim to help investor make more intelligent capital allocation decisions. Our research is driven by proven-superior fundamental data, models and equity/credit ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NUE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NUE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NUE
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.