Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

High Interest Rates Are A Gift To Dividend Investors

Oct. 21, 2023 8:30 AM ET2 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • High interest rates are a gift for long-term dividend investors, as it allows them to buy high-quality dividend stocks at lower prices and higher yields.
  • Many income investors have sold dividend stocks to invest in bonds, but this is short-sighted as bonds offer flat income with no protection from inflation.
  • There are three reasons why interest rates are likely to fall in 2024: inflation has already been tamed, consumer spending is weakening, and the housing market requires lower rates to break the impasse.
  • I highlight four of my favorite dividend stock buys right now in four sectors that investors are underweight.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Open white box and one hundred dollar bill .

ewg3D/E+ via Getty Images

High interest rates seem like an unalloyed negative for most dividend stocks. But in reality, they are a gift for long-term dividend investors.

That is especially true for investors like me who are focused on generating

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
16.07K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, CFR, PEP, MAA, AEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 8:45 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.26K)
Well written article Austin like always. And I agree I’ve been loving this dip. But can’t get enough cash, so many great stocks to buy. PEP is the one I want next.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:37 AM
Premium
Comments (11.26K)
As usual good commentary
Been accumulating Schd under $69.5
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEP--
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
CFR--
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
KRE--
SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF
MAA--
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
PEP--
PepsiCo, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.