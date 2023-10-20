Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EDV: Pricing-In Long-Term Inflation Of 3-4%, Lowering Downside Risk (Rating Upgrade)

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.86K Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF has lost half its value since early 2020 due to rising inflation and a positive stock-bond correlation, as I expected then.
  • EDV's losses have accelerated this year with the yield curve's abnormally steepening pattern.
  • The rise in the long end of the yield curve and the potential for an inflationary recession are vital factors affecting EDV's performance.
  • EDV is now pricing for 3-4% inflation over the next two decades, a reasonable assumption given debt issues and demographic trends.
  • The ETF could rebound if long-term rates peak and decline, but runaway inflation risks, debt monetization, and geopolitical strains could cause further decline.

Time is money, value of asset growth over time, financial concept : US USD dollar with a stopwatch, depicting investors deposit or invest for future income or increasing profit in high yield bonds.

William_Potter

Over the past two and a half years, I have had a relatively consistent bearish outlook on the long-term bond market. Initially, in early 2020, this outlook was due to my view that inflation would rise, causing the stock-bond correlation

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.86K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EDV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EDV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EDV
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.