Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Amazon, Microsoft, Coca-Cola And eVTOL Players

Oct. 21, 2023 10:30 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), MNR, VSME, JOBY, ACHR, LILM, KO1 Comment
A huge week of earnings reports has the potential to shift the focus of investors away from the headlines on Middle East and surging Treasury yields. Some of the heavyweights due to report include Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META) (preview), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) (analysis), AbbVie (ABBV) (analysis), and Chevron (CVX) (analysis). Notable events on the calendar include Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon Summit and the shareholder vote at Capri Holdings (CPRI) on the Tapestry (TPR) mega-merger of apparel giants that aims to bring Versace, Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman under one umbrella. Interest rates will also be top of mind with investors. The European Central Bank will announce its interest rate decision on October 26. The ECB is expected to hold rates steady after firing off 450 points of rate hikes since July of 2022. As for the Federal Reserve, members will be in a blackout period ahead of the next FOMC meeting in November, but the "higher for how much longer" guessing game will go on. For its part, BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to hold rates steady for the rest of 2023, and not lower rates until June of 2024, while Seeking Alpha analyst John M. Mason

Comments (1)

e
energyguy921
Today, 10:40 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.83K)
$joby. flight test program to include flying with a pilot

Imagine that flying with a pilot is a highlight

Where will they get the next 10.000 pilots

Short it to zero
