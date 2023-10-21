Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RTX Corporation: Engine Issues, Middle East Turmoil, And A Low P/E

Oct. 21, 2023 12:08 AM ETRTX Corporation (RTX)
Summary

  • RTX Corporation has suffered a serious price decline in 2023, in part because the company disclosed quality issues in its aircraft engine manufacturing business.
  • The company lowered its FY 2023 outlook because of these issues.
  • Increased defense spending due to escalating tensions in the Middle East could benefit RTX Corporation.
  • The company's buyback program and low valuation make it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • All the negative news are likely already priced into RTX Corporation's shares ahead of the Q3'23 earnings release.
RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is a leading aerospace and defense company that I believe has a chance to present a solid earnings report for the third-quarter next week… which may in turn trigger a broader share price revaluation. Investor sentiment has deteriorated

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

