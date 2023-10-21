Дмитрий Ларичев/iStock via Getty Images

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is a leading aerospace and defense company that I believe has a chance to present a solid earnings report for the third-quarter next week… which may in turn trigger a broader share price revaluation. Investor sentiment has deteriorated rapidly in recent months after the company disclosed the detection of microscopic containments in powdered metal that affected its engine business. As a result, the firm lowered its revenue guidance last month.

RTX Corporation could benefit from increased expenditures in the defense sector after an increasing threat profile in the Middle East as well. The conflict in Gaza as well as continual fighting in the Ukraine-Russia may result in a boost to defense spending in the U.S. With shares trading at just 13X forward earnings and the company guiding for up to $3.0B in stock buybacks, I believe all the negative surprises are priced into RTX and shares are a contrarian buy!

Business positioning and recently disclosed engine issues in the aircraft manufacturing business

RTX Corporation’s business consists of three distinct and separate businesses that include the aerospace segment Collins, the aircraft engine manufacturing business Pratt & Whitney as well as the defense contractor and specialist Raytheon.

Source: RTX Corporation

RTX Corporation lowered its revenue forecast in July after a powder metal issue was detected that posed a risk to its aircraft engines. The company said that it will do repair work (estimated at 60 days per engine), accelerate engine inspections and take a $3.0B charge against its third-quarter earnings. RTX Corporation lowered its outlook for FY 2023 as a result which has created significant negative sentiment overhang for the company's shares. Earlier in October, shares of RTX Corporation dropped to a new 1-year low as well.

According to the company’s new full-year outlook, submitted in September, RTX Corporation now plans to generate $4.3B in free cash flow on approximately $68B in revenues, at mid-point. Previously, RTX Corporation expected $73.0-74.0B in revenues, but the company confirmed that it continues to plan with $4.3B in free cash flow.

Source: RTX Corporation

How could RTX Corporation unlock value for shareholders after diminished free cash flow forecast?

I believe a great way for RTX Corporation to generate value is the buyback program that the company has in place. The defense contractor earlier this year said that it would buy $3.0B of its shares back this year which calculates to a free cash flow return percentage (based on the September forecast) of approximately 70%.

Stock buybacks would make further sense for RTX Corporation because the powder metal issue that affects its engine making division has weighed heavily on the firm’s valuation… meaning any free cash flow dollar spend on buying back discounted shares is a dollar well spent. RTX Corporation has repurchased stock in the past as well, but with shares trading at 13X forward earnings, a buyback would obviously make a lot of sense here.

Data by YCharts

Low expectations ahead of the Q3'23 earnings report

RTX Corporation will report earnings for its September quarter on October 24, 2023 and investors and analysts don't seem to expect much from the company's upcoming third-quarter earnings report.

Analysts expect, on average, $1.22 in adjusted earnings per-share for the third-quarter on revenues of $18.2B. However, the defense and aerospace specialist has seen 15 EPS downside revisions in the last 90 days... which were clearly driven by RTX Corporation's disclosure of quality issues in its engine business as well as the lowered revenue guidance for FY 2023. Given how low expectations are ahead of earnings, I believe it won't take a lot for the firm to surprise to the upside... especially if it were to report progress with its engine issue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Middle East turmoil and RTX Corporation’s valuation compared against other defense companies

One of the most appealing features of RTX Corporation is its low valuation based off of earnings, especially in an environment of rising tensions in the Middle East which could result in a new round of defense spending.

RTX Corporation is valued at 13.0X FY 2024 earnings... which is a P/E ratio significantly below the company's historical ratio. Shares are currently trading 23% below their 1-year average P/E ratio... showing how profoundly the engine issue has affected RTX Corporation's valuation. Its rivals, Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) are trading at significantly higher P/E ratios of 16.8X and 19.8X. I believe RTX could easily trade at a 15-16X P/E ratio, indicating a fair value of $84-89.

Data by YCharts

Risks with RTX Corporation

RTX Corporation already disclosed that it would take a third-quarter charge against earnings related to its engine issue, so I would believe the risk of seeing other negative surprises is pretty small. However, should RTX Corporation’s engine issues drag on and prove to also be a drag on the revised guidance for FY 2023, then I see potential downside revaluation potential. Since RTX Corporation is planning to spend a sizable portion of its free cash flow on stock buybacks and the valuation is low as it is, I believe the downside is already taken care of.

Final thoughts

RTX Corporation is cheaply valued and the market has not yet moved on from the diminished revenue forecast for FY 2023. In fact, I believe RTX Corporation is an attractive revaluation candidate, especially if the company continues with its stock buybacks as planned. The engine issue should be of temporary nature and the resolution of this problem could turn out to be a powerful catalyst for shares to revalue higher. Stock buybacks would make a ton of sense for RTX Corporation as long as shares are trading this cheaply. Earnings expectations for Q3'23 are very low and all the negative news appears to already be priced into RTX's shares!