Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Preformed Line Products: Reasonable Valuation Despite Potential International Cyclicality

Horizon Capital profile picture
Horizon Capital
589 Followers

Summary

  • Preformed Line Products has benefitted from both domestic and international demand tailwinds over the past few years.
  • It's clear that U.S. tailwinds will continue for a long time, as the current administration is committing to fund many new infrastructure projects that will take years to complete.
  • However, international demand should be a bit more volatile due to oil and commodity price cyclicality.
  • I am assigning the stock a buy rating and a $225 price target based on a blend between my estimate of 2024 EPS with a 15x multiple, and a DCF model.

High voltage post,High voltage tower sky background

zhaojiankang/iStock via Getty Images

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) has notable and well-covered tailwinds from U.S. infrastructure spending. For a business like Preformed Line Products ("PLP") that sells products and parts for energy and communications projects, this will bolster demand and margins over

This article was written by

Horizon Capital profile picture
Horizon Capital
589 Followers
I am an equity analyst and value investor, and I believe that every security has a price at which it is an attractive investment. I believe I have an edge because I am willing to explore stocks that most other investors are ignoring, and because I am not afraid to invest in stocks that are illiquid and thinly traded.I tend to focus on small cap and micro cap stocks but I write about stocks of all sizes. I take a bottoms up approach to my research but I consider economic factors in my analysis in order to create a more holistic view of the stock and business in question.I have a background in economics and 6 years of experience as an analyst. I look forward to sharing my research with my followers on Seeking Alpha as I continue to learn more over the years. I post smaller and more frequent updates on Twitter regarding some of the stocks and businesses I have researched and written about on Seeking Alpha. Please follow me @HorizonCapital1 if you wish to see these updates in addition to my general thoughts on the economy, markets and anything else I find interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PLPC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLPC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLPC
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.