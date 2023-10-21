Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: Superior Asset Base And Execution To Generate Returns Throughout The Cycle

Oct. 21, 2023 12:20 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)1 Comment
Summary

  • Through structural and strategic cost-reductions, Exxon Mobil has been able to greatly expand margins and returns on capital versus peers and its own prior decade benchmark.
  • Targeted growth strategy focusing on high-return and low-cost assets in the Permian and Guyana, estimated to bring down breakeven to $30/bbl by FY27 and generate $60bn of CFO at $60/bbl.
  • Largest and most profitable downstream segment provides the company with unique capabilities to maneuver difficult price environments.
  • Net debt at historic lows to further free up cash, with management recently announcing $50bn of buybacks through FY24 at 8% of total current outstanding stock.
  • With oil supplies and refining capacity expected to remain tight in the near-term, I see the current risk-reward profile skewed to the upside and initiate XOM at Buy with a price target of $149.

Offshore construction platform for production oil and gas. Oil and gas industry and hard work. Production platform and operation process by manual and auto function from control room.

curraheeshutter

[Please note that this article has been drafted before the announcement of the Pioneer acquisition and thus will not include deal and pro-forma considerations in the financials and forecasts. I am planning on writing a separate note outlining my

This article was written by

Finance Professional with strong Interest in Markets and Macro focusing on Long-Only Large Cap Growth at a Reasonable Price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
magenta17
Today, 12:39 AM
I hope Lina Khan Job does NOT block Exxon's purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources. Acquiring that company would give them accretive heft in the Permian Basin. Time will tell if she deliberately blocks the deal or not!!! Longz XOM PXD! :-)
