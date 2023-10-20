Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.84K Followers

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Miles Pondelik - Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Kenneth Vecchione - President and CEO

Dale Gibbons - Chief Financial Officer

Timothy Bruckner - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Casey Haire - Jefferies

Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan

Chris McGratty - KBW

Bernard von-Gizycki - Deutsche Bank

Brandon King - Truist Securities

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Andrew Terrell - Stephens

Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo

David Chiaverini - Wedbush

David Smith - Autonomous Research

Brody Preston - UBS

Jon Arfstrom - RBC

Operator

Good day, everyone. Welcome to Western Alliance Bancorporation's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. You may also view the presentation today via webcast through the company's website at www.westernalliancebancorp.com.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Miles Pondelik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Miles Pondelik

Thank you. Welcome to Western Alliance Bank's third quarter 2023 conference call. Our speakers today are Ken Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dale Gibbons, Chief Financial Officer; and Tim Bruckner, our Chief Credit Officer, will join for Q&A.

Before I hand the call over to Ken, please note that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, except as required by law, the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's SEC filings, including the Form 8-K filed yesterday, which are available on the company's website.

Now for opening remarks, I'd like to turn the call all over to Ken Vecchione.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WAL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WAL

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.