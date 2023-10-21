Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • The BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end fund that focuses on leveraged loans with the primary goal of generating current income for investors.
  • The fund's distribution yield is well-covered, with most of the distribution coming from income received from underlying loans (96%) rather than return of capital.
  • BGT maintains a balanced composition, with 62% of the portfolio in 'B' rated loans and only 9.35% in 'CCC' loans, demonstrating a diversified risk approach.
  • Floating rate loan funds make sense in a high-rate environment, as they can pass on higher interest rates to investors without significant price impact due to their short duration.

Thesis

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) is a closed end fund. The vehicle focuses on leveraged loans and has current income as its primary goal. The CEF comes from the BlackRock family of funds, and currently

Binary Tree Analytics
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

d
deviruchi
Today, 12:33 AM
Anytime I read about a CEF I look up the last 10 years NAV. This one has consistently lost NAV during that time, doesn't make me hopeful for the future.
