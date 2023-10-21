Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LQDH: What Explains The ETF's Outperformance?

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.86K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF tracks a diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds.
  • The fund hedges out interest rate risk by owning the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and a portfolio of interest rate swaps.
  • The LQDH ETF has delivered strong returns in the past year, but investors should not expect the same level of returns going forward.

Question mark on green background

stanisluva

Recently, I wrote an article on the Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG), arguing the risk/reward in floating rate investment grade credit is not attractive at the moment. While looking at comparable funds for the VRIG

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.86K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SGOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LQDH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on LQDH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LQDH
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.