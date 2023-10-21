Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The JPMorgan Juggernaut Rolls On

Oct. 21, 2023 12:33 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.2K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan's third-quarter earnings showcased strong asset sensitivity, good funding costs, lucrative non-interest-based business, and a highly competitive banking franchise.
  • Net interest income and operating expenses guidance were boosted, leading to increased estimates for 2023.
  • The bank demonstrated impressive loan growth, particularly in the commercial and middle-market lending sectors, as well as controlled deposit costs and credit quality.
  • I take a detailed look at how and where JPMorgan really stands out from its closest competitors and comparables.
  • JPMorgan is by no means the cheapest bank out there, but in terms of earnings quality and reliability, it's still one of the best and undervalued below $160-$168.

Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Sues JPMorgan Chase

Michael M. Santiago

A week ago I took a look at how and why JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has been outperforming its largest rivals, and third quarter earnings underlined a lot of the major points I made – strong asset sensitivity that

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.2K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JPM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JPM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPM
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.