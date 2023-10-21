Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASML: The Semiconductor Cycle Is Near Bottom - Buy This Dip Aggressively

Oct. 21, 2023 12:00 PM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.35K Followers

Summary

  • ASML's sluggish stock movement presents a great opportunity for investors looking to dollar cost average, significantly aided by TSM's commentary on the near bottoming of the semiconductor market.
  • Despite the market noise surrounding Canon's potential, we believe that ASML may still retain its 20Y moat, thanks to its intensified R&D efforts thus far.
  • The management still projects a bullish top-line CAGR of +14.2% through FY2030 at €60B, with the base case still offering an excellent CAGR of +12% at €52B.
  • Thanks to the recent dip, there appears to be an excellent upside potential of +40.3% to our long-term price target of $825.08 as well.
  • As a result of the highly attractive risk/reward ratio, we continue to rate the ASML stock as a Buy here. Take advantage of this dip.

Abstract roller coaster, red ball at the bottom

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We previously covered ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) (OTCPK:ASMLF) in July 2023, discussing the sluggish stock movement after the previous FQ2'23 double beat and raised FY2023 outlook.

We had rated the stock as a Buy then, with

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.35K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ASML

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.