Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First BanCorp. (FBP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 20, 2023 11:52 PM ETFirst BanCorp. (FBP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.84K Followers

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ramon Rodriguez - IR Officer

Aurelio Alemán-Bermudez - President and CEO

Orlando Berges-González - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Twerdahl - Piper Sandler

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the First BanCorp Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results. My name is Bruno and I'll be operating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Ramon Rodriguez, Investor Relations Officer.

Ramon Rodriguez

Thank you, Bruno. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining First BanCorp.'s conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Joining you today from First BanCorp are Aurelio Alemán, President and Chief Executive Officer; Orlando Berges, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin today's call, it is my responsibility to inform you that this call may involve certain forward-looking statements, such as projections of revenue, earnings and capital structure as well as statements on the plans and objectives of the company's business. The company's actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made due to the important factors described in the company's latest SEC filings.

The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call. If anyone does not already have a copy of the webcast presentation or press release, you can access them at our website at fbpinvestor.com.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO, Aurelio Alemán.

Aurelio Alemán-Bermudez

Thank you, Ramon. Good morning to everyone, and thanks for joining the call today.

Please let's turn to Page 4 to go over the financial highlights. We posted another good quarter with $82 million in net income or $0.46 per share, which translated into a fairly strong return

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FBP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FBP

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.