Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Netflix: Dividends & Chill?

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.78K Followers

Summary

  • Netflix is still a growing business and since 2021, has been growing free cash flows which is expected to be $6.5 billion for FY23.
  • Due to this, the company has been conducting share buybacks, returning cash to its shareholders.
  • I expect NFLX to continue growing and could see the company paying a dividend in the foreseeable future.
  • Additionally, NFLX has maintained a healthy balance sheet while growing the business.
  • One risk the company faces is ongoing negotiations with SAG-AFTRA.
US Online Streaming Giant Netflix : Illustration

Pascal Le Segretain

Introduction

As a dividend investor I'm constantly on the hunt for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations like many are now due to the rise in interest rates. I also like to look into well-known companies that don't pay dividends to

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.78K Followers
Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 10:05 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.27K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe for more articles. Also let me know I’m the comments what you think chances are NFLX will ever pay a dividend.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NFLX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NFLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFLX
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.