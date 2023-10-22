Compression Breakout, Giving A Boost To Your Entries

Lemon_tm

We are always looking for a way to improve entry timing. Compression breakout goes back to Eugene Nofri (1975) Congestion-Phase System and was later picked up when Toby Crabel wrote about compression as we know it in his 1990s book, Day Trading with Short-Term Price Patterns and Open Range Breakouts. But markets have changed.

To find out how compression works now, we will use daily data because intraday data can have too many random patterns. In addition, volatility forms a “U” shaped pattern throughout the day, so we will see more compression in the morning and more expansion in the afternoon. That will make it hard to separate the good from the bad patterns.

Let’s define our two conditions.

Compression Breakout

There are two ways to identify compression. The first is that a volatile day (we’ll call that the trigger day) is followed by a series of days each with a true range smaller than the trigger day. The breakout is a move greater than the maximum range of the days following the trigger day. If we wait for a day with a range greater than the trigger day, we would severely reduce the number of trades.

The second pattern is more demanding. Each day following the trigger day must be inside the trigger day. That will show a sideways pattern, while the first pattern may have price drifting higher or lower on low volatility. This would also reduce the number of trades.

In my experience, it is difficult to find a compression pattern of more than three days, so our tests will all have a 3-day compression. We will also add a trend filter. That might make an inside compression look like a symmetric triangle. Chartists expect a breakout to be in the direction of the trend.

Computer Programs

There is a TradeStation programs shown in the sidebar, each with a number of options to allow you to test more markets and more combinations of parameters. This article will need to be practical and limit the tests to a few popular-traded stocks and futures, and the most common macrotrends. Longer-term trends tend to be more reliable, but you can test shorter ones using the programs provided at the end of this article.

How Compression Works With the S&P

We will start with the S&P to show how the tests work. That way you have a guide if you are going to test other markets.

As a benchmark, we always want to look at a simple trend system. A moving average that enters when the trend changes direction is my preference, with the stock position size equal to the investment divided by the closing price on the day before the entry. Entries are on the open following a new trend signal. For futures we use volatility parity, which is the investment divided by the dollar value of the 20-day average true range. Because futures have high leverage, you will want to divide the returns by 4 to be more realistic.

Using data from 2000 through October 2023, the trend results for SPY (the S&P ETF) and for S&P Futures are shown in Figure 1, our benchmark. These results should be familiar to all analysts. The longs are profitable and the short sales are losses, less so with longer trends. The $2 million futures returns should be closer to $500,000 with reduced leverage, but still far larger than that of the SPY ETF.

Data source: CSI

Figure 1. SPY and S&P futures profits for moving averages. Data from 2000 to October 2023.

Now let’s look at adding a 3-day compression at the time of the trend entry. We will use the easier pattern, where each of the compression days is less than the trigger day but can drift higher or lower. This test will use only those trend signals where a compression occurred at the time of entry.

Figure 2 shows those results. Compression reduces the losses for faster trends and turns the short sales profitable for longer trends. The total returns are much lower because there are far fewer trades. But are those trades better?

Data source: CSI

Figure 2. Test of moving averages applied to a 3-day compression of SPY.

“Better” is based on whatever statistics you choose. We’ll look at the return to risk ratio using the profit factor (gross profits divided by gross losses) shown in Figure 3 and the percentage of profitable trades, Figure 4. The profit factors show that the compression long-only trades are generally better everywhere. The percentage of profitable trades increases the reliability from about 45% to over 60%. That’s quite a lot.

Data source: CSI

Figure 3. Comparing long-only returns with compression to long-only with only a moving average trend.

Data source: CSI

Figure 4. SPY trend tests showing the percentage of profitable trades.

This result would allow traders to take a larger position when a breakout is both a trend signal and a compression breakout. It happens often enough to make a difference and it avoids just trading compression, which would have lower returns due to fewer trades.

Are these results the same for other markets? We now look at the Nasdaq ETF (QQQ), Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA), followed by the futures crude oil (CL1:COM), the euro currency (EUR:USD), and 10-year Notes (IEF).

Selected Stocks

Nasdaq (QQQ) is highly correlated with SPY, although more volatile, so I will only show an interesting change using compression signals. In Figure 5, using compression turns short sale losses into profits for trends from 20 to 40 days. While it is still profitable for longer trends, fewer trades severely reduces returns. As with SPY, these results show that it can improve entry timing.

Data source: CSI

Figure 5. Comparison of QQQ returns applying a trend to the 3-day compression.

AAPL, TSLA, and NVDA

Individual stocks have more volatile prices than ETFs or any index, so we don’t know what to expect from compression. However, starting with AAPL, we see that the results are similar to the S&P, that is, returns are much lower, but the percentage of profitable trades is much higher. Similar to the S&P, reliability increases from about 43% to about 68%, shown in Figure 6.

Data source: CSI

Figure 6. (Left) AAPL returns from trend following and compression. (Right) Percentage of profitable trades.

TSLA presents a different picture in Figure 7. While the compression trades are slightly more reliable, the total return for compression traders are losses everywhere. Does that mean compression is a failed pattern? I think it’s too soon to decide. Perhaps these choices are not the best because they do not represent a “normal” stock.

Data source: CSI

Figure 7. (Left) TSLA returns from trend following and compression. (Right) Percentage of profitable trades.

The last individual stock we will look at is Nvidia (NVDA), Figure 8. Compression returns are small and the percentage of profitable trades are better. It follows the pattern of the previous markets except for TSLA.

Data source: CSI

Figure 8. (Left) NVDA returns from trend following and compression. (Right) Percentage of profitable trades.

Futures

Now we turn to three futures markets. Futures have high leverage, which may make the patterns different and certainly more volatile.

Our first market is crude oil, known for fast prices swings, then falling into periods of low volatility. It is a market that can produce big profits and big losses. We will look at both long and short trades, given the large prices swings.

Figure 9 shows the returns from both long and short trades. As with earlier comparisons, compression returns are about 20% of the trend returns. They also have a different pattern, more consistent for both long and sort trades but with longs favoring slower trading and shorts favoring faster trading. But that is typical of most markets. The percentage of profitable trades rose from 34% for trend following to 56% for compression.

Data source: CSI

Figure 9. Crude oil comparison of returns. (Left) Compression. (Right) Trend.

The euro currency has a history of trending, second only to interest rates. It also has swings both up and down. Figure 10 compares the returns of the long/short compression rule with the long/short trend. While the patterns are different, both methods show consistent profits. With compression, the percentage of profitable trades rose from 34% to 53%.

Data source: CSI

Figure 10. (Left) Euro returns of compression. (Right) Returns of trend.

Interest rates are the most trend markets, with the short maturities smoother than the long end. The “benchmark” rate is considered to be the 10-Year Note, which is shown in Figure 11. Even with the extreme rise in rates during 2023, trading favors the long positions in futures (declining interest rates), which dominated the market from 1980 to about 2020. The few successful short sales are offset by consistent small losses.

Data source: CSI

Figure 11. (Left) T-Notes comparison of compression vs trend returns. (Right) Comparison of % profitable trades.

Compression does not work for T-Notes, even while it has a higher percentage of profitable trades. We won’t know why without looking closely at individual patterns, but the result says that the breakout from consolidation fails. It would be best to buy a downward breakout and expect a rally.

Summary of Compression Results

Most of the compression results favor a higher likelihood of success, although much fewer trades. Our stock examples showed good returns and the only exception is the 10-year T-Note futures. Not all systems work on all markets, but compression is generally a good pattern. You could increase your size when a compression happens at the same time as your trend signal.

You can continue these tests using the program provided below:

PJK_Compression_Daily_BO.pdf