Checking Up On The Transports And Semis

Summary

  • The Transports and the Semis are two groups typically viewed as "leading" indicators for the broader market.
  • While the Transports (Dow Transportation Index) are now up 15.3% compared to the S&P 500's gain of 19.5%, Semis (Philly Sox Index) are still up significantly more than both with a gain of 54.1%.
  • While the steepness of the outperformance for Semis faltered a few months ago, we haven't quite seen the bottom of the uptrend channel significantly break down yet either.

Brightly Red Colored Semi-Truck Speeding on a Two-Lane Highway with Cars in Background Under a Stunning Sunset in the American Southwest

grandriver

The Transports and the Semis are two groups typically viewed as "leading" indicators for the broader market. Below is a check-up on how the two have done since the S&P 500's bear market low was made on October 12th, 2022.

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

