Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vertical Aerospace: 2 Reasons Why This Stock Is A Strong Sell

Oct. 21, 2023 1:44 AM ETVertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL)
Davide Devetak profile picture
Davide Devetak
84 Followers

Summary

  • Vertical Aerospace is a disruptive player in the zero-emission aviation sector, offering electric vertical take-off vehicles for short-distance transport services.
  • The company operates in a high-risk, cash-intensive industry that demands substantial investments and has consistently reported losses in recent years.
  • The company's financial stability is delicate, with potential delays due to necessary certifications and a concerning balance sheet, making it a risky investment.

Future urban transportation with eVTOL

XH4D

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) is a disruptive player in the zero-emission aviation sector, offering electric vertical take-off vehicles for short-distance transport services. While I greatly admire the company's innovative design and technological advancements, there are several cautionary signs for potential investors

This article was written by

Davide Devetak profile picture
Davide Devetak
84 Followers
Engineering Student, Investor and Quantitative Finance Enthusiast

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EVTL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVTL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EVTL
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.