Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AIQ: Suitable Niche Investment For Those Dead-Set On An AI-Themed ETF

Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
547 Followers

Summary

  • Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has gained over half a billion in assets in the past five years.
  • AIQ beats the S&P500 benchmark but lags behind the tech-heavy QQQ by almost 40%.
  • When considering risk-adjusted returns, AIQ performs similarly to the S&P 500 benchmark.

Digital Mind. Brain Artificial Intelligence Concept

BlackJack3D

Artificial intelligence as an investment theme has gained in popularity lately, spurred on by the potential of the technology across multiple industries. Market projections put global AI growth north of 35% annually through 2030. The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology

This article was written by

Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
547 Followers
Individual investor. Currently focusing on risk-reducing portfolio strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AIQ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AIQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AIQ
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.