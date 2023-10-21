Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Economy: Starting To Feel The Heat

Oct. 21, 2023 2:40 AM ET
Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
772 Followers

Summary

  • The post-pandemic recovery is being tested by gathering global storm clouds. China’s economic story has disappointed as the property sector weighs heavily on consumption.
  • Europe is heading for stagnation, weakened by China’s economic struggles and ECB monetary tightening.
  • And while U.S. growth has exceeded expectations, with consumption headwinds building, growth is poised to decelerate.

Earth at night was holding in human hands. Earth day. Energy saving concept, Elements of this image furnished by NASA

ipopba

The global outlook looks troubled as rising rates, oil prices, and the U.S. dollar threaten to exacerbate economic slowdowns. Despite recent economic resiliency, headwinds are building, and investors should be actively positioning their portfolios toward high-quality and defensive assets ahead of the upcoming downturn.

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
772 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
VGLT--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
VLGSX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Admiral Shares
VUSTX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Fund Investor Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.