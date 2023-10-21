Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Albemarle: Time To Brace For The Impact Of Lithium Oversupply (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Investors in Albermarle Corporation are likely stunned, with ALB falling toward its March 2021 lows, marking its worst hammering in recent memory.
  • The decline is attributed to a considerable normalization phase in lithium oversupply concerns oversupply in the medium term. Could it get worse from here?
  • Bank of America analysts downgraded ALB to Sell, citing a worsening profitability outlook and increased CapEx spending. The concerns are justified and aren't without basis.
  • Despite that, ALB remains a significant low-cost leader in the lithium mining industry. As a result, it remains well-positioned to capitalize on further market share gains.
  • I argue why, while I'm not bearish on ALB, significant damage has been inflicted on ALB's price action. A more cautious view is necessary for strong buyers to demonstrate their conviction first.
Lithium mine of silver peak

simonkr

Leading low-cost lithium miner Albermarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) investors face the worst battering in recent memory as sellers fled, leading to an increasingly likely re-test of ALB's March 2021 lows.

Investors are likely

Comments (2)

p
pachamama
Today, 8:37 AM
Investing Group
Comments (511)
Just produce less and lower capex and sqm follow suit and oversupply is solved.
The production is concentrated in a few companies.
Lower prices will solve this issue.
p
primeafk
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (292)
@pachamama Pilbara is ramping up not down. Also, I don't buy the oversupply and think it has far more to do with financial institutions down ramping to enter at a better price point.
