Analyzing 13Fs: ARK Investment Management (Cathie Wood) Q3 2023

Quiver Quantitative
Summary

  • Cathie Wood and ARK Investment Management have abandoned their "soft landing" theory and are actively preparing for other scenarios.
  • ARK now expects an "economic landing stronger than soft", while facing more than a billion in net fund outflows since the onset of the year.
  • Still, Cathie's ETFs, including her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, have been actively outperforming market indices on a year-to-date basis, heavily benefiting from the tech recovery tailwinds.
  • ARK has expanded positions in companies like Roblox, Palantir, Archer Aviation, and Teradyne, while reducing positions in Tesla, Coinbase Global, Shopify, and Exact Sciences.

Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Bitcoin 2022 Conference - Catherine Cathie Wood (ARK Investment Management)

Marco Bello

In today's article, we bring you the latest update in our recurring series based on analyzing 13F filings and the latest moves of some of the world's most renowned

This article was written by

Quiver Quantitative
Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

Comments

