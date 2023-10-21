Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: A Compelling Investment And Potential Acquisition Target

Oct. 21, 2023 4:15 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)1 Comment
Christos Nikolaou profile picture
Christos Nikolaou
46 Followers

Summary

  • PayPal's stock price reaches a 6-year low at $53.94 per share, signaling investment potential.
  • Massive user base of over 431 million, which will keep generating revenue for the company.
  • Even if price drops more, it is unlikely that a potential acquisition will yield a price per share less than $56.

Investment Thesis

While PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock has recently hit a six-year low at $53.94 per share, the anticipation of a remarkable threefold increase in the projected EPS to $4.95 for the coming year paints a compelling growth story.

Long, Value, Contrarian, with a Long-Term Focus. I primarily adopt a long-term investment approach. My investment philosophy is rooted in simplicity. I often find myself gravitating towards value opportunities. I am always looking for mispricing in the market and like to invest in good companies with high potential in the future (around 2-3 years).Read countless book on investing but always try to make investment that make sense based on Warren Buffet and Ben Graham approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

o
old maid
Today, 5:20 AM
Premium
Comments (2.67K)
meh.

paypal is trading at a new low for a reason: those who own it, who probably know it best, who understand the landscape best, are selling. a stock falls when a transaction is initiated by a seller.

why bother buying into a still-$60 bn company with already a huge market share, that is losing its ability to innovate and is facing sharp competition on so many fronts?

perhaps at some point, at a new level, the sellers will dry up. but even at that point there should be a clear reason to buy. i see none.
