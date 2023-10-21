LSEG Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds And ETPs Q3 2023 Snapshot: Conventional Fund And ETP Assets Under Management Decline In Q3 By A Combined $678 Billion
Summary
- TNA in the conventional funds business declined 2.08%, falling $516 billion from Q2 2023 to slightly more than $24.309 trillion for Q3 2023.
- The money markets funds macro-group witnessed the largest absolute and relative increases in TNA under management, jumping $233 billion (+4.51%) for the quarter to $5.401 trillion.
- TNA in U.S. ETPs decreased 2.20% from $7.335 trillion for Q2 2023 to slightly more than $7.173 trillion for Q3 2023, a decline of more than $161.3 billion.
- For Q3, the short-/intermediate-term bond ETPs macro-group witnessed the largest absolute and relative increases (+$11.1 billion) in TNA (+1.58%) from the prior quarter end, climbing to $715.3 billion for Q3.
- For Q3, actively managed funds - excluding money market funds - handed back some $114.9 billion net, while their passively managed counterparts attracted a net $110.2 billion in estimated net flows.
In this issue of LSEG Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot, we feature a summary of total net assets (TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q3 2023 and the one-year period.
We compare the changes to those of prior quarters and highlight the largest individual gainers and losers of both groups. The Snapshot provides readers with a powerful, easy-to-use guide and quick reference tool to help them discern fund trends during the quarter.
