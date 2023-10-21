Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investors Take Note, Meta Stock Is Still A Buy

Oct. 21, 2023 9:00 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)1 Comment
I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
230 Followers

Summary

  • Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) is a leading player in the online advertising industry, benefiting from its vast user base and valuable data.
  • The company is founder-led, and Mr. Zuckerberg has a significant ownership stake and deep industry knowledge, making it a promising investment.
  • New offerings such as the check mark, threads app, and VR products will increase user engagement, thus adding more value to advertisers.
  • Using a 10-year DCF, I arrived at a value per share of $375, implying a 20% return from the current price.

Facebook Parent Company Meta Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is a main beneficiary of what people are calling the new oil. Data is the most valuable thing to advertisers. With it, they know what audiences to target. Without it, it's a hit or

This article was written by

I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
230 Followers
I.M Investing is a college sophomore majoring in finance. He looks for high-quality dominant businesses, buys them at an attractive valuation to maximize returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not a qualified financial advisor or investing professional. My content and analysis are based on my opinion and are intended to be used and must be used for educational purposes only. No content or analysis constitutes or should be understood as constituting a recommendation to enter into any securities transactions or to engage in any investment strategy. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment based on your own personal circumstances. Readers should always seek the advice of a qualified professional before making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. A reader should not make personal financial, or investment decisions based solely upon this analysis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
Article Update Today, 9:27 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (75)
Thanks for reading my article!

If you'd like to receive a notification when I publish my next article, please hit the follow button.

I would love to hear your thoughts/suggestions/questions on the analysis.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About META

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.