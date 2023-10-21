Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Restaurant Brands: Further Weakness Should Present A Buying Opportunity

Oct. 21, 2023 8:49 AM ETRestaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), QSR:CA
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Restaurant Brands put together phenomenal results in Q2 at Tim Hortons and BK International, and it has initiatives in place to grow AUVs and profitability in its other brands/markets.
  • Unfortunately, the company is coming up against tough industry-wide traffic trends that have leaked into quick-service traffic as well, setting up a tougher Q3 on deck.
  • In this update, we'll look at recent progress, industry-wide trends, its valuation relative to peers, and whether the stock is worthy of owning ahead of its upcoming Q3 results.

BURGER KING restaurant at Motorway Rest Area where located middle way to PATTAYA town in day time in Chachoengsao, Thailand.

sarayuth3390

It's been a challenging year for the restaurant industry group which was up ~23% as of summer measured by the AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ), but has since given up nearly all of its gains. This unfortunate trend change can

