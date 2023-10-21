Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bristol-Myers Squibb: Time To Get Greedy

Oct. 21, 2023 10:24 AM ET Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Summary

  • Buying Bristol-Myers now could be a practical application of Buffett's advice to be greedy when others are fearful.
  • As it stands right now, the pharmaceutical giant is highly concentrated on just three mega-blockbuster products. However, that will almost certainly change with time.
  • Bristol-Myers is a financial fortress with an A+ credit rating and an easily covered 4% dividend yield.
  • The stock is currently priced at an astonishing 35% discount to fair value and could deliver 60% total returns in the next year if it reverts to fair value as dictated by fundamentals.
  • Bristol-Myers could be set up perfectly to outperform the S&P 500 index over the next 10 years.

Anybody who is even remotely acquainted with financial markets knows that in the short run, they are often wildly wrong about individual stocks. Sometimes, a stock is massively overvalued. Other times, a stock is dirt cheap.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Turkeyman7
Today, 11:24 AM
Slowly building a position in my taxable accounts. Only have 25 shares but will hopefully add this Friday l. I view it as a long term hold. Seems all blue chip pharma’s deal with cyclical LOE issues.
Today, 11:32 AM
@Turkeyman7 Nice. I have 22 shares of BMY in my 100+ stock portfolio. Yes, all great pharmaceuticals have to endure LOE bumps in the road. Thanks for the comment and hope you can get an even better deal on BMY if you add on Friday.
Today, 11:02 AM
After the Pfizer news, would be interesting to compare the 2, plus even MRK, which I believe may be the best of the 3.
Would be a good article to compare some of the Pharmas that have fallen 20%, esp if they benefited in a big way from Covid.
Pending further research, at this time, I have it,

Merck
BMY
Pfizer

Also own ABBV, dumped JNJ a month ago.
Today, 11:17 AM
@steve7074 Interesting idea. I agree with PFE being in third place to MRK and BMY. MRK was my favorite of the three prior to the deal with Daiichi announced yesterday. Now, I like it even more. Thanks for the comment.
Today, 10:44 AM
Pain has just begun. Mgmt had head in the sand about ability to overcome the cliff…cliff by year:
2023 revlimid 10b
2026 Eliquis 14b
2026 Yervoy 2b
2028 Opdivo 12b
2028 Zeposia 4.5b

6 years of pain, fear, uncertainty and doubt to come. A bright spot in the storm 2025 ?
Today, 10:51 AM
@charged Difference of opinion is what makes a market. Thanks for sharing.
knownothingguru
Today, 10:36 AM
Long and strong BMY. The author makes a reasonable case for BMY, if you are a patient investor, especially through choppy economic times we are experiencing. KNG
Today, 10:45 AM
@knownothingguru Thanks for the comment. It's great to hear from a fellow BMY shareholder.
